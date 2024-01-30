Tradefeedr Forms Buy-Side Client Advisory Board to Steer Future Product Evolution

Leading FX trading analytics company, Tradefeedr, has announced the formation of a Buy-Side Client Advisory Board, marking a significant step in its commitment to capturing client feedback and steering the development of future products. This new Board is composed of influential leaders from some of the world's leading buy-side firms, including Norges Investment Management, Campbell and Company, APG, Schroders, PGGM, Bluecrest, T.Rowe Price, MEAG, Brevan Howard, and Insight Investments.

A Commitment to Client-Centered Innovation

Tradefeedr's Co-founder and CEO, Balraj Bassi, highlighted the importance of the Advisory Board in shaping the company’s future product roadmap. With the introduction of the Board, Tradefeedr aims to bolster its client-centered approach to innovation and ensure the development of new products that meet the diverse needs of its extensive network of more than 70 buy- and sell-side clients, alongside 10 trading platforms.

Bassi expressed his gratitude to the Board members for their commitment, underscoring the importance of their insights in driving customer-centric innovation. He further emphasized the substantial growth that Tradefeedr has experienced over the past three years, thanks in part to its dedication to fostering collaboration and providing fair trading analytics.

Setting Standards in Financial Markets

Tradefeedr has been recognized for its contribution to the Financial Markets industry, earning numerous awards and accolades. Among these are the "Best Execution Product" in the Risk Awards 2023, "Best Independent TCA Provider" by FX Markets for two consecutive years, and "Best FX Algo Analytics" in the Euromoney FX Awards 2023. These accolades highlight Tradefeedr's commitment to setting industry standards in data quality and fostering a collaborative environment for market participants.

Transparent Trading Data for Optimized Decision-Making

Tradefeedr offers a comprehensive view of trading data through its platform's APIs, allowing clients to engage in transparent and optimized decision-making across the financial markets. This transparency and data accessibility stand as testaments to the company's commitment to facilitating fair trading analytics and fostering collaboration among market participants.

Looking to the future, Tradefeedr plans to establish an LP Advisory Board, further exemplifying its dedication to meeting the diverse needs of its participants and continuing to set new standards in the financial markets industry.