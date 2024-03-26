Trade Delegation from Syria Set to Strengthen Ties with Saudi Arabia 🇸🇾🇸🇦

The Federation of Syrian Chambers of Commerce is poised for a significant diplomatic and trade mission to Saudi Arabia, marking a pivotal moment in bilateral relations. Mohammed Abu al-Huda al-Lahham, President of the Federation, announced the delegation's visit scheduled for the twenty-fourth of the upcoming month, aiming to bolster trade ties and economic cooperation between the two nations.

Strategic Preparations and Objectives

Lahham emphasized the meticulous planning underway for the visit, highlighting its potential to yield substantial outcomes in enhancing trade relations. The delegation's composition is under careful review to ensure the mission's success, reflecting the profound relationship between Syria and Saudi Arabia. This visit follows a significant decision by Saudi authorities eight months ago, facilitating the export of materials and goods to Syria, which has been instrumental in rekindling trade exchanges previously disrupted by conflict.

Reviving Trade Ties

Prior to the conflict, trade exchanges between Syria and Saudi Arabia were extensive, encompassing a wide range of Syrian goods and products. Lahham noted the evolving trade landscape, with new Saudi products entering the market and a growing demand for Syrian agricultural products in the kingdom. The visit aims to explore new avenues for cooperation, particularly in the agricultural sector, where Syria is focusing on boosting production. The delegation's discussions will also cover ways to enhance the overall economic relationship, providing mutual benefits to both countries.

Historic Visit Amid Comprehensive Preparations

Mazen Hammad, Vice President of the Federation and Chairman of the Tartous Chamber of Commerce and Industry, remarked on the significance of the visit, the first of its kind in thirteen years. It follows a period of dialogue aimed at strengthening cooperation prospects. Comprehensive preparations are underway, with a detailed program developed in coordination with the Saudi Federation, underscoring the visit's importance in fostering stronger economic ties.