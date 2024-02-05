TraceLink's 2023 Growth Spurt: Innovating Healthcare and Life Sciences Supply Chain Orchestration

TraceLink, a pioneer in the healthcare and life sciences sector, has seen a remarkable surge in its digitalization capabilities throughout 2023. This expansion has resulted in an annual increase of over 300 new customers, pushing the total to more than 1,600, with supply chain activities reaching over 100 countries. This growth has solidified the company's position as the operator of the world's largest integrated digital network for the sector, totalling over 290,000 entities.
Innovative Solutions Drive Growth
At the heart of TraceLink's success lies its ground-breaking solutions in orchestration intelligence, partner orchestration, and process orchestration. These strategies are redefining the way businesses orchestrate the digital journeys of products, processes, and partners across the end-to-end supply chain. The effectiveness of these innovative solutions is exemplified by the successful deployment of 510 customer implementation projects over the past year.
Introducing New Integrative Solutions
TraceLink has also introduced a series of new solutions that further enhance its platform. Product Availability Intelligence (PAI), the Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT), and Supply Chain Work Management for Compliance Exceptions (SCWM) are among the innovative tools the company has launched. Additionally, the company has expanded the capabilities of its Compliance Solutions to cater to emerging markets and the requirements of the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA).
Commitment to Efficiency, Compliance and Global Collaboration
These new solutions aim to boost product availability, provide comprehensive supply chain visibility, facilitate management of compliance exceptions, and improve traceability and security in pharmaceutical supply chains. This continued innovation underscores TraceLink's commitment to addressing the complex challenges of supply chain orchestration. The company's focus remains steadfast on efficiency, compliance, and fostering global collaboration.