Toyota’s ‘Find Your Perfect Match’ Promo: Unmissable Deals in February 2024

February 2024 heralds an exciting opportunity for prospective car owners in the Philippines as Toyota Motor Philippines launches its 'Find Your Perfect Match' promo. The campaign, running until the 29th of this month, offers a range of incentives on select models, including discounts, low downpayment deals, free periodic maintenance packages, and additional rebates.

Discounts and Low Downpayment Deals

The promo features substantial discounts, with savings reaching up to P146,000 on select models. Notable examples include the Innova XE A/T, Vios XLE CVT, Hilux 4x4 Conquest A/T, and Corolla Cross GR-S HEV. For those looking to minimize initial costs, a 15% low downpayment deal is available for certain vehicles, sweetened by free first-year insurance and 3-year LTO registration.

Free Periodic Maintenance Service and Trade-in Rebates

Toyota's 'Find Your Perfect Match' promo also extends to after-sales services. Ten models, including the Corolla Cross, Raize, Veloz, Rush, and Fortuner, come with free 5 Periodic Maintenance Service (PMS). Additionally, trade-in rebates of up to P25,000 are offered for those trading in their old Vios, Innova, Fortuner, or Hilux for new Vios, Innova, Zenix, or All-New Wigo units.

A Month of Automotive Excitement

The 'Find Your Perfect Match' promo reflects Toyota's commitment to enhancing customer experience and making car ownership more accessible. As February unfolds, prospective buyers are invited to explore Toyota's diverse range of vehicles, now made even more attractive by these compelling offers. Whether seeking a reliable family vehicle, a rugged off-roader, or an efficient city runabout, Toyota Motor Philippines promises a perfect match for everyone.

As the promo continues, the automotive landscape in the Philippines is set to buzz with activity. With its enticing blend of discounts, low downpayment deals, and value-added services, Toyota Motor Philippines' 'Find Your Perfect Match' promo is poised to redefine the joy of car ownership this February.

For those who have longed for the feeling of keys jingling in their hands and the open road stretching before them, now might just be the perfect time to take the wheel.

