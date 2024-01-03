en English
Automotive

Toyota Supra Struggles Amidst Declining Demand for Sports Cars

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
Toyota Supra Struggles Amidst Declining Demand for Sports Cars

2023 marked a challenging year for Toyota’s iconic Supra sports car. Its sales saw a dramatic plunge of nearly 50 percent, resulting in a meager 2,652 units finding a home. Despite the addition of a six-speed manual transmission, a feature expected to kindle the interest of car enthusiasts, the Supra’s sales remained underwhelming. This disappointing performance is emblematic of a broader trend in the automotive industry: a decline in the demand for two-door sports cars.

Across the Board Decline

Other sports models from Toyota’s stable, like the GR86, also found themselves in choppy waters, witnessing a 7.7% drop in sales. The enduring off-roader, the 4Runner, wasn’t immune to the impact, although it held relatively steady with a slight 1.5% decrease in sales. The market trend paints a clear picture of a shift in consumer preference. The lure of two-door sports cars seems to be waning, replaced by other vehicle types.

Rivals in Rough Waters

Toyota Supra wasn’t the lone ship battling the storm. Rival models like Nissan’s new Z sports car and BMW’s Z4, which shares a platform with the Supra, also struggled in sales. The collective performance indicates a challenging market for sports coupes.

Hope for a Rebound

While the future success of the Supra hangs in the balance, its performance is critical for maintaining competition in the sports coupe category. Toyota and other manufacturers hope for a potential rebound in 2024. In the meantime, the message to enthusiasts is clear: enjoy internal combustion performance models while they still exist. As the automotive industry undergoes its most significant technological revolution, the fate of sports cars like the Toyota Supra remains uncertain.

Automotive Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

