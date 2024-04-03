Toyota India Boosts Production by a Third, Eyes Expansion with New Bidadi Plant

Toyota Kirloskar Motor India Pvt. Ltd., the renowned automaker behind popular models like the Innova and Fortuner, is set to increase its production capacity by a significant margin in the coming years. Amidst a surge in demand following record-breaking sales in the latest fiscal year, the company has announced plans to erect a third manufacturing facility at its Bidadi complex in Karnataka. This strategic move, involving an investment of Rs 3,300 crore, is expected to bolster production by up to 100,000 units, reaching a total of 445,000 units annually by 2026.

Strategic Expansion to Meet Surging Demand

In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Toyota India achieved unprecedented sales, with a 48% year-on-year growth, selling 263,512 units compared to 177,683 units in the previous fiscal year. March alone saw a 25% increase in sales compared to the year prior. This surge has prompted Toyota to enhance its production capabilities by an additional 32,000 units to cater to the growing market demand. The upcoming Bidadi plant is a testament to Toyota's commitment to India, not just as a significant market, but as a pivotal manufacturing hub for the region. The plant is poised to play a crucial role in Toyota's strategy to focus on localisation, skill development, and carbon neutrality goals.

Embracing the SUV Wave with Urban Cruiser Taisor

In response to the growing appetite for SUVs among Indian consumers, Toyota India has introduced the Urban Cruiser Taisor, the smallest SUV in its lineup. This model, essentially a rebranded version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, is available with two powertrains and comes with a starting price of Rs 7.73 lakh, ex-showroom India. The Taisor joins Toyota's robust SUV portfolio, including the Hyryder, Fortuner, Legender, and Land Cruiser 300, further diversifying the company's offerings in the competitive SUV segment. This move is indicative of Toyota's strategy to leverage the booming SUV market in India, capitalising on the evolving lifestyle preferences of consumers.

The Road Ahead for Toyota India

Toyota's aggressive expansion and product diversification plans in India signal a commitment to capturing a larger share of the growing automotive market. With the forthcoming Bidadi plant and the introduction of new models like the Urban Cruiser Taisor, Toyota is positioning itself as a key player in the region's automotive industry. As the company looks to introduce more premium models and explore hybrid and electric vehicle options, its focus on sustainability, localisation, and innovation will likely set new benchmarks for success in India's evolving automotive landscape.

As Toyota Kirloskar Motor India gears up for a future marked by ambitious growth and a broader vehicle lineup, the automotive industry and consumers alike watch keenly. The expansion reflects not only Toyota's confidence in the Indian market but also its dedication to playing a significant role in the country's automotive future. With a keen eye on both market trends and sustainability, Toyota's journey in India is poised to enter an exciting new chapter.