en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Toyota Dominates, SEAT Surges, and Gray Rules: Shannonside Northern Sound’s 2023 Car Market Preferences

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:01 am EST
Toyota Dominates, SEAT Surges, and Gray Rules: Shannonside Northern Sound’s 2023 Car Market Preferences

As the year 2023 drew to a close, Ireland’s Shannonside Northern Sound region saw a definitive shift in car market preferences, as outlined in a new report from the Irish Motor Industry. Toyota emerged as the favored vehicle brand in Longford, Roscommon, and Cavan, with new registrations hitting the 637 mark. In Leitrim, Volkswagen stood out, accounting for 64 of the 441 vehicles on the county’s new registration list. SEAT in Monaghan experienced an impressive surge, with an 80% increase in new registrations compared to the previous year. In terms of color, gray emerged as the clear regional favorite, with over 1500 out of 4271 vehicles registered in the five counties sporting this shade.

An Electrifying Growth

Throughout 2023, Ireland saw a dramatic 45% increase in new electric vehicles registrations in comparison to 2022. Out of all new car registrations, electric vehicles accounted for a significant one-fifth, translating to 22,789 new electric cars on the road. This indicates a staggering 562% increase compared to 2019, reflecting the country’s rapid embrace of sustainable transport.

Toyota Leads, Gray Dominates

Toyota’s dominance in the Shannonside Northern Sound region is noteworthy. The brand led the charts in Longford, Roscommon, and Cavan, with 637 new registrations, reflecting the region’s strong preference for Toyota vehicles. The color gray, too, held sway, with more than 1500 gray vehicles registered out of 4271 across the five counties. This color preference underscores the region’s inclination towards understated elegance and versatility in vehicle aesthetics.

SEAT’s Significant Surge

In contrast to Toyota’s consistent popularity, SEAT experienced a significant growth spurt in Monaghan. New registrations for the brand saw an 80% increase compared to the previous year, indicating a growing market preference for SEAT’s unique blend of design and performance.

In conclusion, the 2023 car market preferences in Ireland’s Shannonside Northern Sound region paint a clear picture of the automotive landscape. Toyota’s strong presence, the surge in SEAT registrations, and the overwhelming preference for gray-colored cars offer intriguing insights into the region’s evolving automotive preferences. Coupled with the remarkable increase in electric vehicle registrations, these trends may well shape the future of the region’s car market.

0
Automotive Business Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Noel Edmonds' Unique Range Rover Goes Up for Auction

By BNN Correspondents

Hisashi Takeuchi: The Man Reshaping Maruti Suzuki's Trajectory

By Dil Bar Irshad

Quantum Leap: ICFO Develops High-Performance SWIR Image Sensor Using Non-Toxic Quantum Dots

By Rafia Tasleem

Bharat Forge Outpaces BSE Sensex with a 39.3% Stock Price Surge

By Rafia Tasleem

Study Reveals Gen Z's Car Purchasing Trends: Preference for Physical I ...
@Automotive · 6 mins
Study Reveals Gen Z's Car Purchasing Trends: Preference for Physical I ...
heart comment 0
Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads

By Salman Khan

Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads
Oklahoma Embarks on Fleet Modernization with First Ever State-Made EVs

By BNN Correspondents

Oklahoma Embarks on Fleet Modernization with First Ever State-Made EVs
Smith’s Chevron to 7Brew: Augusta’s Last Full-Service Filling Station Transforms

By Olalekan Adigun

Smith's Chevron to 7Brew: Augusta's Last Full-Service Filling Station Transforms
Hyundai Unveils Creta Facelift: A Comprehensive Design Overhaul

By Rafia Tasleem

Hyundai Unveils Creta Facelift: A Comprehensive Design Overhaul
Latest Headlines
World News
The Dawn of 2024: Transformative Trends in Health and Wellness
16 seconds
The Dawn of 2024: Transformative Trends in Health and Wellness
Biden-Harris Campaign: A Fight for Democracy Begins at Valley Forge
56 seconds
Biden-Harris Campaign: A Fight for Democracy Begins at Valley Forge
Breakthrough in Understanding Bacterial 'Injectisomes' Opens Door for Medical Advancements
2 mins
Breakthrough in Understanding Bacterial 'Injectisomes' Opens Door for Medical Advancements
Parkview Health System Merges with UCHealth: A Significant Shift in Colorado's Healthcare Landscape
2 mins
Parkview Health System Merges with UCHealth: A Significant Shift in Colorado's Healthcare Landscape
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
3 mins
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
3 mins
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
4 mins
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
4 mins
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
4 mins
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app