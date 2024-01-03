Toyota Dominates, SEAT Surges, and Gray Rules: Shannonside Northern Sound’s 2023 Car Market Preferences

As the year 2023 drew to a close, Ireland’s Shannonside Northern Sound region saw a definitive shift in car market preferences, as outlined in a new report from the Irish Motor Industry. Toyota emerged as the favored vehicle brand in Longford, Roscommon, and Cavan, with new registrations hitting the 637 mark. In Leitrim, Volkswagen stood out, accounting for 64 of the 441 vehicles on the county’s new registration list. SEAT in Monaghan experienced an impressive surge, with an 80% increase in new registrations compared to the previous year. In terms of color, gray emerged as the clear regional favorite, with over 1500 out of 4271 vehicles registered in the five counties sporting this shade.

An Electrifying Growth

Throughout 2023, Ireland saw a dramatic 45% increase in new electric vehicles registrations in comparison to 2022. Out of all new car registrations, electric vehicles accounted for a significant one-fifth, translating to 22,789 new electric cars on the road. This indicates a staggering 562% increase compared to 2019, reflecting the country’s rapid embrace of sustainable transport.

Toyota Leads, Gray Dominates

Toyota’s dominance in the Shannonside Northern Sound region is noteworthy. The brand led the charts in Longford, Roscommon, and Cavan, with 637 new registrations, reflecting the region’s strong preference for Toyota vehicles. The color gray, too, held sway, with more than 1500 gray vehicles registered out of 4271 across the five counties. This color preference underscores the region’s inclination towards understated elegance and versatility in vehicle aesthetics.

SEAT’s Significant Surge

In contrast to Toyota’s consistent popularity, SEAT experienced a significant growth spurt in Monaghan. New registrations for the brand saw an 80% increase compared to the previous year, indicating a growing market preference for SEAT’s unique blend of design and performance.

In conclusion, the 2023 car market preferences in Ireland’s Shannonside Northern Sound region paint a clear picture of the automotive landscape. Toyota’s strong presence, the surge in SEAT registrations, and the overwhelming preference for gray-colored cars offer intriguing insights into the region’s evolving automotive preferences. Coupled with the remarkable increase in electric vehicle registrations, these trends may well shape the future of the region’s car market.