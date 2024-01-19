Tourism Sector Rebounds: I Grandi Viaggi Spa Reports Financial Turnaround in 2023

Italian company I Grandi Viaggi Spa, a key player in the tourism sector, has witnessed a notable financial resurgence for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2023. The firm registered an operating profit of EUR 2.8 million, a significant leap from the EUR 140,000 loss disclosed in the preceding year. Additionally, consolidated revenues saw a positive trend, escalating from EUR 49.0 million in 2022 to EUR 57.0 million in 2023.

Advertisment

An Optimistic Financial Picture

Further reinforcing this positive financial picture is the improved Ebitda, which reached EUR 5.9 million compared to the previous year's EUR 3.1 million. Operating income also illustrated substantial growth, elevating to EUR 3.3 million from a modest EUR 311,000 in the antecedent period. Moreover, the net financial position solidified, with figures indicating EUR 8.8 million, a commendable rise from EUR 8.0 million in 2022.

Recovery in the Tourism Sector

Advertisment

I Grandi Viaggi's management has observed a revival in the tourism sector. The company noted increased sales for Italian and most non-Schengen foreign destinations, pointing to a surge in customer interest in their services. Despite economic forecasts for 2024 hinting at potential decreases in spending due to persistent conflicts and unpredictable outcomes, I Grandi Viaggi maintains its commitment to preserving a considerable financial equilibrium.

Positive Impact on Share Values

This upbeat financial disclosure positively influenced the company's share values, culminating in a 3.8 percent rise to close at EUR 0.84 per share. The company's performance aligns with the global trend of recovery in the tourism sector. With international tourism concluding 2023 at 88% of pre-pandemic levels, the sector's resilience is evident. The economic impact of this recovery is profound, with international tourism receipts reaching USD 1.4 trillion in 2023.

Spain's tourism sector, for instance, experienced a significant rebound in 2023, welcoming over 84 million foreign visitors—a 19 percent increase from the previous year. These visitors spent 108 billion euros in Spain, contributing to the country's economic growth.

In conclusion, these figures reflect the robust performance of international tourism in 2023, indicating its potential full recovery to pre-pandemic levels in 2024. While 2024 may present its challenges, the resilience and recovery of the tourism sector offer optimism for the industry's future.