en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bahrain

Toshiba Launches New Series of Vacuum Cleaners with Enhanced Features

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:16 pm EST
Toshiba Launches New Series of Vacuum Cleaners with Enhanced Features

In a stride towards elevating the home cleaning experience, Toshiba has unveiled a new series of vacuum cleaners, each brimming with innovative features and technological advancements. The lineup, which includes three models: VC-DR180ABF (R), VC-DR200ABF(B), and VC-DR220ABF(G), is a testament to Toshiba’s commitment towards providing effective air filtration and cleaner air in tandem with the cleaning process.

Enhancing the Home Cleaning Experience

The VC-DR180ABF (R) and VC-DR200ABF(B) models come equipped with a cartridge filter, while the VC-DR220ABF(G) model is fitted with a cloth filter. These features underscore Toshiba’s drive towards offering an improved home cleaning experience. The vacuum cleaners present a harmonious blend of power, capacity, and convenience, aligning seamlessly with Toshiba’s reputation for innovative and reliable home appliances.

Availability in Bahrain

These new vacuum cleaners are now available for purchase at YK Almoayyed & Sons Electronics and Home Appliances showrooms in Manama and Gudaibiya, and on their online platform. Additionally, consumers can find these products at major hypermarkets, dealers, and power retailer outlets throughout Bahrain. With these offerings, Toshiba continues to strengthen its leadership position within the home appliance sector.

AI Revolution in Home Cleaning

The home cleaning sector is witnessing a transformation with the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., for instance, will introduce a new vacuum cleaner lineup with advanced AI at CES® 2024. The Bespoke Jet Bot ComboTM is a vacuum and mop robot cleaner that boasts enhanced AI features and steam cleaning. Brands like Roborock, Ecovacs, and Eufy also showcased new robot vacuums with significant upgrades to their previous models at CES 2024.

These robotic vacuum cleaners, equipped with sophisticated sensors and intelligent navigation systems, represent a revolutionary solution for efficient and hands-free cleaning in the rapidly advancing landscape of smart home technology. They showcase versatility in their functionality, handling various cleaning tasks with ease and incorporating AI for enhanced functionality. They come with user-friendly apps for effortless operation and contribute to a more sustainable approach to home maintenance.

0
Bahrain Business
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bahrain

See more
19 seconds ago
Bahrain Appeals Court Upholds Life Sentence for Drug Smugglers
On the frontline of the battle against illicit drug trade, Bahrain’s Appeals Court has reaffirmed the life sentence and 15-year terms for two expatriates convicted of heroin and marijuana smuggling. This verdict underscores the unwavering resolve of Bahraini authorities to uphold the law and maintain national security. Smuggling Attempts Thwarted The smuggling attempts were made
Bahrain Appeals Court Upholds Life Sentence for Drug Smugglers
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
1 day ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
1 day ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
Bahrain Diplomatic Forum 2024 Inaugurated: Aiming to Foster Unity and Efficiency
2 mins ago
Bahrain Diplomatic Forum 2024 Inaugurated: Aiming to Foster Unity and Efficiency
Bahrain Announces Fifth Edition of King Hamad Prize for Agricultural Development
7 mins ago
Bahrain Announces Fifth Edition of King Hamad Prize for Agricultural Development
King of Bahrain Receives Congratulatory Cable on Diplomatic Day: A Testament to Nation's Global Recognition
21 hours ago
King of Bahrain Receives Congratulatory Cable on Diplomatic Day: A Testament to Nation's Global Recognition
Latest Headlines
World News
Beloved Melbourne Doctor Killed in Tragic Home Invasion
19 seconds
Beloved Melbourne Doctor Killed in Tragic Home Invasion
Postponed Inauguration Sparks Protests Amidst Political Controversy in Guatemala
35 seconds
Postponed Inauguration Sparks Protests Amidst Political Controversy in Guatemala
Climate Activists Label Trump 'Climate Criminal' at Iowa Rally
35 seconds
Climate Activists Label Trump 'Climate Criminal' at Iowa Rally
Arctic Blast Transforms Vancouver Into Winter Sports Haven
43 seconds
Arctic Blast Transforms Vancouver Into Winter Sports Haven
Kareem Hunt Hints at Staying with Cleveland Browns Amidst Off-Season Uncertainty
1 min
Kareem Hunt Hints at Staying with Cleveland Browns Amidst Off-Season Uncertainty
Cycling to Work Linked to Reduced Mental Health Prescriptions, Study Finds
1 min
Cycling to Work Linked to Reduced Mental Health Prescriptions, Study Finds
Ultrasound Experiment Offers Potential Breakthrough in Alzheimer's Treatment
1 min
Ultrasound Experiment Offers Potential Breakthrough in Alzheimer's Treatment
UCLA vs USC Women's Basketball: Unexpected Twists as Key Players Sidelined
2 mins
UCLA vs USC Women's Basketball: Unexpected Twists as Key Players Sidelined
Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams Ready for High-Stakes NFL Playoff Showdown
2 mins
Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams Ready for High-Stakes NFL Playoff Showdown
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app