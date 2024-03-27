Top 10 States Attracting America's Most Sought-After Workers: 2023 Rankings Revealed

In an era where the question 'Where have all the workers gone?' resonates across the U.S., companies are increasingly making location decisions based on workforce availability. CNBC's 2023 America's Top States for Business study, emphasizing the workforce category more than ever, highlights the states excelling in attracting the talent employers desperately seek.

Deciphering the Workforce Code

With a strategic focus on workforce development, states are evaluated based on several key metrics including net migration of college-educated workers, educational attainment, the concentration of STEM talent, and the success of worker training programs. Notably, the study also factors in right-to-work laws, which protect employees' rights to decline union membership, and overall worker productivity. This multifaceted approach provides a comprehensive view of the states leading the charge in workforce competitiveness.

Emerging Winners in the Talent War

Among the standout states, Tennessee and Georgia shine for their ability to attract and train a vibrant workforce. Tennessee, recognized for its impressive net migration and robust worker training outcomes, alongside Georgia, with its low unemployment rate and high tech talent concentration, are both right-to-work states demonstrating the effectiveness of their strategies to lure workers. Colorado, though lagging in worker training programs, boasts a highly educated workforce and a significant tech talent pool, positioning it as a key player in the competition for workers.

Implications and Future Prospects

The shift towards prioritizing workforce availability in state business climate evaluations signals a fundamental change in how locations are assessed for their business friendliness. States like Tennessee, Georgia, and Colorado are setting benchmarks for others to follow, proving that innovative workforce development and friendly labor laws can significantly impact a state's ability to attract the workers that employers want. As the dynamics of the U.S. labor market continue to evolve, these states' strategies offer valuable insights into addressing the ongoing challenge of filling job openings in a competitive economic landscape.