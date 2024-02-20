Tomorrow Ltd Seals Full Ownership of Fashion Powerhouse A-COLD-WALL*, Samuel Ross to Pursue New Ventures

In a move that marks a significant shift in the fashion industry landscape, Tomorrow Ltd has officially taken full ownership of the avant-garde brand A-COLD-WALL*, founded by the visionary Samuel Ross in 2015. This acquisition, terms of which remain under wraps, not only signals a promising horizon for A-COLD-WALL* but also showcases Ross's readiness to explore new creative territories under his own namesake.

The Genesis of a Strategic Alliance

Since 2018, Tomorrow Ltd, a beacon for nurturing emerging brands, has been instrumental in propelling A-COLD-WALL* into the spotlight. With an initial investment that saw Tomorrow acquiring a significant minority stake in the brand, the partnership was a testament to the latent potential seen in Ross's brainchild. Fast forward to today, and the fruition of this alliance is evident in the brand's impressive revenue report of £16 million EUR last year. Tomorrow's CEO, Stefano Martinetto, emphasized the strategic nature of this full acquisition, citing the increased demands and resources necessary for brand protection and expansion in today's competitive market.

A New Chapter for A-COLD-WALL*

With the departure of Samuel Ross, A-COLD-WALL* is set to embark on a novel journey under the leadership of managing director Giovanni De Marchi, alongside William Slocombe and Liam Hassimi. Embracing a collective creative approach, this new leadership aims to maintain the brand's innovative ethos while steering it towards uncharted territories. This transition reflects a harmonious handover, with Ross expressing his gratitude for a journey that allowed significant personal and professional growth. His departure is not the end but a new beginning, as he plans to channel his creative prowess into new projects under his namesake imprint.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Fashion Innovation

The full acquisition of A-COLD-WALL* by Tomorrow Ltd is more than a business transaction; it is a testament to the evolving dynamics of the fashion industry. As traditional models of brand ownership and creative direction undergo transformation, the industry is witnessing the rise of more fluid, collaborative approaches to fashion design and brand management. This shift, championed by figures like Stefano Martinetto and Samuel Ross, hints at a future where the boundaries of creativity and commerce are not just blurred but entirely reimagined. As A-COLD-WALL* sails under new leadership and Ross embarks on his next creative venture, the fashion world watches with bated breath, eager to witness the unfolding of this new chapter in fashion innovation.