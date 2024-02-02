Tom Fish Joins The Right Mortgage as Protection Development Manager

Tom Fish, a seasoned protection adviser, has been appointed to a new role at The Right Mortgage& Protection Network, where he will be supporting member firms to maximize their use of protection opportunities and products available. His responsibilities will include a strong focus on the full protection panel, providing training and support, and facilitating access to sales development managers, webinars, and face-to-face sessions.

Tom Fish's New Role

Fish will be reporting to director Amanda Wilson in his new role as the Protection Development Manager. With his extensive experience in the protection sector and his previous role as a protection adviser, Fish is well-equipped to support business growth in this area. His primary mandate will be to ensure that member firms secure the most out of the protection opportunities that exist and the full range of products advisers have access to through The Right Mortgage.

Protection Hub Launch

Concurrent with Fish's appointment, The Right Mortgage has launched a Company Protection Hub. This initiative is designed to support advisers who work with corporate clients, focusing on ways to best protect them and their owners. It offers another platform for Fish to extend his expertise, as he will also be available at the Monthly Sales Focused Webinar on protection.

The Right Mortgage's Future Plans

Amanda Wilson, Director & Shareholder at The Right Mortgage, expressed her satisfaction in bringing someone of Fish’s experience and skillset on board. Such an appointment is particularly important under a Consumer Duty environment that expects advisers to meet various consumer needs. Wilson stressed the importance of having a 'best in class' proposition for their member firms. Fish's experience as a protection adviser is seen as a valuable asset for The Right Mortgage, as he brings knowledge that can help grow business in the protection sector and ensure that member firms are aware of the opportunities available.