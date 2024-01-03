Tolkien Estate Stops New Zealand Food Truck from Trademarking ‘Lord of the Wings’

In a recent twist of events, the Tolkien Estate, known for its stern enforcement of intellectual property rights related to The Lord of the Rings, has blocked a New Zealand food truck owner from trademarking the name ‘Lord of the Wings.’ Jesse Holmes, who owns the food truck, intended the name to symbolize a sense of royalty and lordship, not to affiliate with Tolkien’s literary works or movies.

Dispute Over Trademark

The Intellectual Property Office of New Zealand (IPONZ), faced with an objection from the Tolkien Estate, sided with the literary giant. Assistant Commissioner of Trademarks Ruvini Rendle deduced that the public could mistakenly presume a connection between the food truck and the Tolkien franchise. This decision was rendered despite a global food chain with a similar name having never faced any challenges from the estate.

The Power Imbalance

The ruling vividly portrays the power imbalance in trademark disputes. The resources of the Tolkien Estate, funneled through Middle-Earth Enterprises, overwhelmed those of the small food truck owner, leading to the rejection of Holmes’ trademark application. Holmes, who had no intention to theme his food truck or any menu items after the books or films, was left with no choice but to plan a name change to dodge further conflicts.

The New Zealand Factor?

Holmes conjectured that the issue might have cropped up because his food truck operates in New Zealand, a country strongly associated with The Lord of the Rings owing to the filming locations of the epic movies. This intriguing speculation raises questions about the extent of influence film associations have on trademark disputes. As of now, Holmes is set to alter the name of his food truck, illustrating that even the seemingly insignificant can be caught up in the far-reaching web of intellectual property disputes.