Tokai Optical Co. Invests $2.2 Million in SAIF Zone, Expands Footprint in Middle East and Africa

In a significant move, the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) in the United Arab Emirates and Tokai Optical Co., a leading Japanese lens manufacturer, have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The agreement, marking an investment of about AED8 million ($2.2 million), is a testament to the growing global appeal of the SAIF Zone and a major milestone for Tokai Optical's expansion plans in the Middle East and Africa region.
Establishing A Foothold in the SAIF Zone
Under the terms of the MoU, Tokai Optical will lease a 4,300 square foot warehouse within the SAIF Zone, signifying the commencement of the company's strategic expansion in the region. The decision to establish a presence in the SAIF Zone was driven by the desire to take advantage of the free zone's benefits and services tailored for international businesses. The move not only underscores the SAIF Zone's growing prominence as a preferred gateway for global corporations seeking to extend their footprints into emerging markets but also cements its status as a magnet for foreign direct investment across diverse economic sectors.
Tokai Optical: A Legacy of Innovation
Founded in 1939, Tokai Optical is a globally recognized lens manufacturer, known for its innovative prowess. The company is among the top five global lens makers and holds a position in the top three for research and development within the sector. A hallmark of Tokai Optical is its commitment to in-house manufacturing of all its products, including the world-record holding thinnest lens, the Tokai 1.76 lens.
Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, the Director of SAIF Zone, underlined the significance of bringing Tokai Optical, a company with an impressive 85-year history, to the free zone. He emphasized that the comprehensive range of services offered by the free zone and its competitive edge are crucial in attracting a diverse array of businesses from various industries.