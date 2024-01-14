en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

TikTok’s Shopping Livestreams: The Rise of Virtual Personal Shoppers

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:29 am EST
TikTok’s Shopping Livestreams: The Rise of Virtual Personal Shoppers

In the bustling world of TikTok, a new trend has carved its niche: livestream shopping. It’s not just about entertainment anymore; it’s about offering an innovative, interactive shopping experience. A new breed of TikTok users has emerged, transforming their shopping trips to off-price stores like T.J. Maxx, Ross, Marshalls, HomeGoods, and Burlington Coat Factory into a bustling side-hustle. These users, acting as personal shoppers, livestream their bargain hunts, allowing viewers to request items to purchase, all in real-time.

The Rise of Virtual Personal Shoppers

With a finder’s fee ranging from $10 to $15 per shopping trip plus shipping costs, these TikTok personal shoppers are making shopping a breeze for those who live far from these off-price stores or those who prefer the convenience of someone else scouting for bargains. The thrill of the hunt, the anticipation of what will be found, and the ability to secure deep discounts on branded goods are all part of the charm that has users hooked to these shopping livestreams.

Impulsive Buying and the Scarcity Factor

Off-price stores are well-known for their deeply discounted branded goods. However, it’s the unpredictability of their inventory that adds a layer of excitement to the shopping experience. The scarcity of items and the constant flux of stock encourage impulsive buying—items spotted one day might disappear the next. This, combined with the ability to witness the shopping journey live, creates a unique sense of urgency among viewers to secure their desired items.

Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Experts predict that by 2026, live commerce could make up 20% of all e-commerce. At the heart of this expanding trend lies the key to success: crafting compelling livestreams that captivate the audience and offer exclusive discounts to drive fast sales. From off-price stores to thrift store clothing bundles, TikTok users are curating, selling, and charging styling fees for their time spent sourcing trendy secondhand clothes. But it’s not all roses; customers must remember that unlike traditional shopping, refunds may not be an option if they’re dissatisfied with their purchases.

0
Business Fashion Social Issues
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
6 mins ago
Exposing the Wellheater Scam: Overpriced Heaters and Deceptive Marketing
Emerging from the shadows of the digital marketplace, the Wellheater scam reveals a chilling tale of consumer manipulation and deceit. Marketed as an advanced, cost-efficient heating solution capable of warming a room within minutes, the Wellheater is, in truth, a wolf in sheep’s clothing. It embodies a classic scam narrative, where cheap, low-quality products are
Exposing the Wellheater Scam: Overpriced Heaters and Deceptive Marketing
RBI Announces Five Major Changes to UPI Transactions for 2024
29 mins ago
RBI Announces Five Major Changes to UPI Transactions for 2024
FAA Requires Additional Data from Boeing, Impacting Aviation and Stock Markets
29 mins ago
FAA Requires Additional Data from Boeing, Impacting Aviation and Stock Markets
India's Business Landscape: Single Malts, Secondhand Bikes, and More
25 mins ago
India's Business Landscape: Single Malts, Secondhand Bikes, and More
Apple's AI Team Given Relocation Ultimatum: Austin or Termination
28 mins ago
Apple's AI Team Given Relocation Ultimatum: Austin or Termination
TotalEnergies to Decide on Ubeta Gas Project Investment in 2024
28 mins ago
TotalEnergies to Decide on Ubeta Gas Project Investment in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Bangladesh Premier League 2024: New Captains Ready to Lead the Charge
34 seconds
Bangladesh Premier League 2024: New Captains Ready to Lead the Charge
Prompt Offside Calls: A Matter of Safety in Football?
37 seconds
Prompt Offside Calls: A Matter of Safety in Football?
Dry January Inspires a Wave of Creative Non-Alcoholic Cocktails
6 mins
Dry January Inspires a Wave of Creative Non-Alcoholic Cocktails
Yu Lei Assumes Role as Singapore's National Women's Water Polo Coach
6 mins
Yu Lei Assumes Role as Singapore's National Women's Water Polo Coach
Ghana's 2024 Elections: Anlo and Keta MPs Urge Mahama to Commit to Coastline Protection
6 mins
Ghana's 2024 Elections: Anlo and Keta MPs Urge Mahama to Commit to Coastline Protection
Michael Flynn Expresses Support for QAnon in Leaked Recording
6 mins
Michael Flynn Expresses Support for QAnon in Leaked Recording
Adhir Ranjan on Bharat Jodo 2.0 and Congress' Strategy for 2024 Elections
21 mins
Adhir Ranjan on Bharat Jodo 2.0 and Congress' Strategy for 2024 Elections
House Investigation into January 6 Capitol Breach Advances with New Phase and Speaker's Support
22 mins
House Investigation into January 6 Capitol Breach Advances with New Phase and Speaker's Support
Kyle Walker's Secret Family Unveiled: Marriage to Annie Kilner on the Rocks
22 mins
Kyle Walker's Secret Family Unveiled: Marriage to Annie Kilner on the Rocks
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
1 hour
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
6 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
6 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
11 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
11 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
11 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app