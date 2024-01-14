TikTok’s Shopping Livestreams: The Rise of Virtual Personal Shoppers

In the bustling world of TikTok, a new trend has carved its niche: livestream shopping. It’s not just about entertainment anymore; it’s about offering an innovative, interactive shopping experience. A new breed of TikTok users has emerged, transforming their shopping trips to off-price stores like T.J. Maxx, Ross, Marshalls, HomeGoods, and Burlington Coat Factory into a bustling side-hustle. These users, acting as personal shoppers, livestream their bargain hunts, allowing viewers to request items to purchase, all in real-time.

The Rise of Virtual Personal Shoppers

With a finder’s fee ranging from $10 to $15 per shopping trip plus shipping costs, these TikTok personal shoppers are making shopping a breeze for those who live far from these off-price stores or those who prefer the convenience of someone else scouting for bargains. The thrill of the hunt, the anticipation of what will be found, and the ability to secure deep discounts on branded goods are all part of the charm that has users hooked to these shopping livestreams.

Impulsive Buying and the Scarcity Factor

Off-price stores are well-known for their deeply discounted branded goods. However, it’s the unpredictability of their inventory that adds a layer of excitement to the shopping experience. The scarcity of items and the constant flux of stock encourage impulsive buying—items spotted one day might disappear the next. This, combined with the ability to witness the shopping journey live, creates a unique sense of urgency among viewers to secure their desired items.

Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Experts predict that by 2026, live commerce could make up 20% of all e-commerce. At the heart of this expanding trend lies the key to success: crafting compelling livestreams that captivate the audience and offer exclusive discounts to drive fast sales. From off-price stores to thrift store clothing bundles, TikTok users are curating, selling, and charging styling fees for their time spent sourcing trendy secondhand clothes. But it’s not all roses; customers must remember that unlike traditional shopping, refunds may not be an option if they’re dissatisfied with their purchases.