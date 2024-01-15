TikTok Launches ‘The Future of Retail’ Podcast in UAE, Debuts TikTok Shop in U.S.

Social media giant TikTok has unveiled the second season of its podcast ‘The Future of Retail,’ now available for streaming in the UAE. The show, hosted by Aref Yehia, Head of Retail & E-Commerce Business Partnerships at TikTok MENA, invites key industry figures to discuss the dynamic shifts in the retail sector within the region.

Industry Leaders Discuss Retail Transformation

Each bi-weekly episode features a different industry luminary, starting with Tomaso Rodriguez, CEO of Talabat. Rodriguez addresses the latest innovations in quick commerce and food delivery, painting a vivid picture of the industry’s future. Successive episodes will welcome Hani Weiss, CEO at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, and Toufic Kreidieh, Co-founder & CEO at Brands for Less, offering their insights into the retail market.

Retail Market in the UAE: A Promising Outlook

The retail industry in the UAE is on a promising trajectory, projected to burgeon to USD 37.70 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual rate of 5.88%. The podcast delves into the strategies and technologies that are driving this growth. The discussions focus on how businesses are adapting to changing customer needs and preferences, underlining the importance of a customer-centric approach.

TikTok Shop: A New Player in E-Commerce

Parallel to the podcast’s launch, TikTok has introduced its e-commerce marketplace, TikTok Shop, in the U.S. The platform is well-positioned to compete with retail behemoths like Amazon, boasting around 80 million active users each month in the U.S. alone. The average user spends between 65 to 90 minutes daily on the app, and over the recent holiday shopping season, more than 5 million new users made purchases on TikTok Shop. While the platform has been a boon for small businesses, some of which have transformed into multimillion-dollar enterprises practically overnight, concerns regarding fulfillment rules and potential fee hikes for sellers have emerged.