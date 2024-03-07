Tigaraksa Satria Targets IDR 15 Trillion Revenue in 2024, Focuses on Organic Growth and New Principals

PT Tigaraksa Satria Tbk (TGKA), a prominent name in Indonesia's distribution and trading sector, has set an ambitious goal for 2024, aiming for a revenue target of IDR 15 trillion. This figure marks a projected growth of approximately 6%-8% compared to its performance in 2023. In a strategic move to achieve this target, TGKA is enhancing its distribution processes, expanding outlet coverage, and partnering with new principals offering competitively priced, quality products needed by the community.

Advertisment

Strategic Initiatives for Growth

TGKA's approach to reaching its revenue target involves a combination of improving existing operations and exploring new avenues for growth. By enhancing the distribution process, TGKA ensures better product availability at outlets, thereby meeting consumer demand more effectively. Additionally, increasing the number of outlets covered and supporting promotional activities from principals are seen as critical steps towards achieving organic growth. TGKA is also diversifying its portfolio by adding new principals, focusing on products that offer quality and competitive pricing.

Expanding Product Lines and Distribution Channels

Advertisment

One of TGKA's strategic priorities is the expansion of its cold chain product line, which presents significant growth opportunities. Efforts in this area include increasing public awareness about cold chain products and expanding sales through new distribution channels. This initiative not only broadens TGKA's product offerings but also taps into a market segment with considerable potential for development.

Financial Performance and Future Outlook

In the third quarter of 2023, TGKA reported a revenue of IDR 10.84 trillion, an 11.61% increase compared to the same period in 2022. The majority of this revenue was generated from the sale of milk, snacks, and household needs, totaling IDR 10.41 trillion. Additionally, the company saw revenues from educational books and the sale of gas (LPG), stoves, and blenders. Remarkably, TGKA recorded a net profit of IDR 345.46 billion, marking a 7.44% year-on-year increase. This financial performance underscores TGKA's solid market position and sets a positive tone for its 2024 revenue target.

As PT Tigaraksa Satria Tbk strides towards its ambitious revenue goal for 2024, its focus on organic growth, coupled with strategic partnerships and product line expansion, underscores a robust growth strategy. While the company awaits the publication of its audited financial report for 2023, its proactive measures and financial milestones achieved thus far paint a promising picture for its future.