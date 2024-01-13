en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

TIER and Dott Merge to Redefine Urban Mobility and Sustainability

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:08 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:11 pm EST
TIER and Dott Merge to Redefine Urban Mobility and Sustainability

In a strategic move towards profitability and scale, European micromobility giants, Tier and Dott, have announced their plans to merge. The merger, expected to finalize within the next two months, is also backed by a $60 million funding round from existing investors.

Drawing a Unified Strategy for Sustainability

The unified entity will continue to operate under the Dott and TIER brands, aimed at forming Europe’s leading micro-mobility operator. The leadership team is committed to responsible and sustainable transport across major cities, with a particular focus on attaining net-zero carbon emissions. TIER’s recent acquisition of Spin has expanded its global footprint to over 520 cities and communities across 21 countries, and its fleet now stands at 300,000 vehicles.

A New Chapter in Urban Mobility

As part of the merger, TIER aims to encourage Londoners to adopt more sustainable ways of commuting, especially in the light of the recent ULEZ expansion. Dott, on the other hand, is leveraging artificial intelligence to enforce local parking rules and keep pavements and roads clear. The company has also successfully doubled the lifespan of 10,000 e-scooters through refurbishment, significantly reducing carbon emissions in the process.

Capitalizing on the Trend of Mergers and Acquisitions

The merger between TIER and Dott is not an isolated event. It resonates with the broader trend of startup consolidations for better scaling opportunities or to become more appealing for acquisitions. This was previously observed in the acquisition of FreshDirect by Getir, prompting a hypothesis that 2024 would witness a significant trend in startup consolidations. However, M&A lawyers opine that while an uptick in M&A activity is anticipated, deals of the magnitude seen between TIER and Dott are expected to be rare.

In conclusion, the collaboration between these two micromobility companies signifies a new chapter in urban mobility, underscoring the importance of sustainability, artificial intelligence, and strategic consolidations in shaping the future of the industry.

0
Business Europe Science & Technology
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Selling Unwanted Items Online: BBB's Guide to Success and Safety
In an era where digital transactions are on the rise, selling unwanted items online offers a convenient and profitable solution for cluttered households. The Better Business Bureau (BBB), in its continuous efforts to safeguard consumers, lends a few key pointers to maximize success and safety during online sales. Choosing the Right Platform The success of
Selling Unwanted Items Online: BBB's Guide to Success and Safety
Bullish Market Forecast: Dow Jones Could Surge 33% If US Dollar Weakens
6 mins ago
Bullish Market Forecast: Dow Jones Could Surge 33% If US Dollar Weakens
Property Tax Hike Looms for Residents in Callander and Caledon
8 mins ago
Property Tax Hike Looms for Residents in Callander and Caledon
White Rabbit BBQ Joins the Growing List of Cork Business Closures amidst Escalating Operating Costs
3 mins ago
White Rabbit BBQ Joins the Growing List of Cork Business Closures amidst Escalating Operating Costs
Nigerian Businessman Adebayo Ogunlesi's Firm Acquired by BlackRock in $12.5 Billion Deal
3 mins ago
Nigerian Businessman Adebayo Ogunlesi's Firm Acquired by BlackRock in $12.5 Billion Deal
India Proposes Access to US Government Procurement to Boost Exports
4 mins ago
India Proposes Access to US Government Procurement to Boost Exports
Latest Headlines
World News
Jack Bridge's Penalty Decides Tense Encounter at Silverlake Stadium
45 seconds
Jack Bridge's Penalty Decides Tense Encounter at Silverlake Stadium
Eagle-Tribune Sets Benchmark with Comprehensive Coverage of New Hampshire Primary
54 seconds
Eagle-Tribune Sets Benchmark with Comprehensive Coverage of New Hampshire Primary
Lakers Seek Swift Guard Amid Reflections on Historic Lakers-Celtics Rivalry
2 mins
Lakers Seek Swift Guard Amid Reflections on Historic Lakers-Celtics Rivalry
Jonathan Alukwu Pledges More Goals for Sporting Lagos FC in Upcoming NPFL Match
2 mins
Jonathan Alukwu Pledges More Goals for Sporting Lagos FC in Upcoming NPFL Match
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
3 mins
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
Derby County vs Burton Albion: A Clash of Expectations in League One
3 mins
Derby County vs Burton Albion: A Clash of Expectations in League One
From Old Trafford to Goodison Park: The Rise of James Garner
3 mins
From Old Trafford to Goodison Park: The Rise of James Garner
Hockey Olympics Qualifiers 2024: Canada Gears Up, GB Women's Team Triumphs
4 mins
Hockey Olympics Qualifiers 2024: Canada Gears Up, GB Women's Team Triumphs
Burrell Freshman Wrestler Makes History, Riverview Senior Breaks Basketball Record
4 mins
Burrell Freshman Wrestler Makes History, Riverview Senior Breaks Basketball Record
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
3 mins
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
6 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app