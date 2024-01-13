TIER and Dott Merge to Redefine Urban Mobility and Sustainability

In a strategic move towards profitability and scale, European micromobility giants, Tier and Dott, have announced their plans to merge. The merger, expected to finalize within the next two months, is also backed by a $60 million funding round from existing investors.

Drawing a Unified Strategy for Sustainability

The unified entity will continue to operate under the Dott and TIER brands, aimed at forming Europe’s leading micro-mobility operator. The leadership team is committed to responsible and sustainable transport across major cities, with a particular focus on attaining net-zero carbon emissions. TIER’s recent acquisition of Spin has expanded its global footprint to over 520 cities and communities across 21 countries, and its fleet now stands at 300,000 vehicles.

A New Chapter in Urban Mobility

As part of the merger, TIER aims to encourage Londoners to adopt more sustainable ways of commuting, especially in the light of the recent ULEZ expansion. Dott, on the other hand, is leveraging artificial intelligence to enforce local parking rules and keep pavements and roads clear. The company has also successfully doubled the lifespan of 10,000 e-scooters through refurbishment, significantly reducing carbon emissions in the process.

Capitalizing on the Trend of Mergers and Acquisitions

The merger between TIER and Dott is not an isolated event. It resonates with the broader trend of startup consolidations for better scaling opportunities or to become more appealing for acquisitions. This was previously observed in the acquisition of FreshDirect by Getir, prompting a hypothesis that 2024 would witness a significant trend in startup consolidations. However, M&A lawyers opine that while an uptick in M&A activity is anticipated, deals of the magnitude seen between TIER and Dott are expected to be rare.

In conclusion, the collaboration between these two micromobility companies signifies a new chapter in urban mobility, underscoring the importance of sustainability, artificial intelligence, and strategic consolidations in shaping the future of the industry.