Business

Three UK & Ireland Targets Gender Balance in Workforce by 2030

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Three UK & Ireland Targets Gender Balance in Workforce by 2030

Three UK & Ireland, the mobile network provider, is taking significant steps to achieve gender balance within its workforce, particularly in its leadership positions. Mark Redmond, the company’s chief people officer, discussed the organization’s commitment to gender equality, highlighting its position among The Times Top 50 employers for gender equality and the introduction of family-friendly policies.

Striving for Equal Representation

With a current female representation of 34% in senior leadership roles, Three has set its sights on attaining a 50:50 ratio by 2030. The company has seen a reduction in its median gender pay gap from 18.7% to 10.9% between April 2021 and April 2022, a significant improvement attributed to the implementation of flexible and hybrid working arrangements.

Equal Opportunities and Support

Three has undertaken measures to ensure equal gender representation in recruitment shortlists, without enforcing diversity quotas. In 2024, the company is sponsoring initiatives that encourage more women to study or teach STEM subjects at universities. The company also offers mentoring and leadership programs to support the career development of women, and provides graduate schemes. Furthermore, it has a range of employee benefits, including a paternity package and fertility leave.

Future Focus

Redmond emphasizes the role of managers in supporting staff and discusses future focuses. These include adapting to AI advancements and sustainability efforts through the Sustainable Connections strategy, reflecting the company’s commitment to both its workforce and broader societal issues.

Business
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

