Three UK & Ireland Targets Gender Balance in Workforce by 2030

Three UK & Ireland, the mobile network provider, is taking significant steps to achieve gender balance within its workforce, particularly in its leadership positions. Mark Redmond, the company’s chief people officer, discussed the organization’s commitment to gender equality, highlighting its position among The Times Top 50 employers for gender equality and the introduction of family-friendly policies.

Striving for Equal Representation

With a current female representation of 34% in senior leadership roles, Three has set its sights on attaining a 50:50 ratio by 2030. The company has seen a reduction in its median gender pay gap from 18.7% to 10.9% between April 2021 and April 2022, a significant improvement attributed to the implementation of flexible and hybrid working arrangements.

Equal Opportunities and Support

Three has undertaken measures to ensure equal gender representation in recruitment shortlists, without enforcing diversity quotas. In 2024, the company is sponsoring initiatives that encourage more women to study or teach STEM subjects at universities. The company also offers mentoring and leadership programs to support the career development of women, and provides graduate schemes. Furthermore, it has a range of employee benefits, including a paternity package and fertility leave.

Future Focus

Redmond emphasizes the role of managers in supporting staff and discusses future focuses. These include adapting to AI advancements and sustainability efforts through the Sustainable Connections strategy, reflecting the company’s commitment to both its workforce and broader societal issues.