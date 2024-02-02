Thomas Coudert Takes Charge as Head of Sustainability for AXA IM's Core Investments

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) has announced the appointment of Thomas Coudert as the Head of Sustainability for Core Investments. This marks a significant step in the investment management industry's growing emphasis on sustainability.

A Long-Standing Relationship

Thomas Coudert, a veteran of AXA IM, has served the company for 17 years. His most recent role within the firm was Head of Fixed Income Sustainability, a position he held since 2021. His deep understanding of the company and its commitment to sustainability makes him an ideal choice for this new role.

Overseeing Sustainability Practices

In his new position, Coudert is tasked with overseeing sustainability practices across AXA IM's Core investment platform. This broad mandate covers Fixed Income, Equity, Multi-Asset, and ETF investments. As the Head of Sustainability, Coudert's role is crucial in ensuring that the company's investment practices align with its sustainability goals. In addition to his new responsibilities, Coudert will continue to manage portfolios, further integrating sustainability considerations into the investment process.

Reporting to the Top

Coudert will report directly to Marion le Morhedec, the Global Head of Fixed Income at AXA IM and a member of the company's Management Board. This direct line of communication underscores the importance AXA IM places on sustainability in its core investments.

This strategic appointment of Thomas Coudert reflects the increasing focus on sustainability within the investment management industry. It also signifies AXA IM's commitment to integrating sustainable practices into its investment strategies, aiming for a more balanced and responsible financial future.