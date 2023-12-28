en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bhutan

Thimphu Thromde Clamps Down on Non-compliant Vendors, Sparking Conflict

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:24 am EST
Thimphu Thromde Clamps Down on Non-compliant Vendors, Sparking Conflict

Regulatory enforcement action by Thimphu Thromde in Bhutan on December 26 saw the prohibition of vendors selling their wares on footpaths and from their vehicles opposite the Centenary Farmers’ Market (CFM) Mart and in front of the Kaja Throm parking lot. This move led to the confiscation and subsequent disposal of vendors’ goods in municipal trucks. Despite receiving prior notice and warnings from CFM security, these vendors continued their operations.

Alternative Selling Space and Vendors’ Grievances

Thimphu Thromde had previously earmarked an alternative selling space at Babesa for the vendors. However, this location didn’t meet the satisfaction of some vendors due to a reduced customer footfall and unfavorable conditions. Vendors operating outside the CFM argued that not all of their products were bought by vendors inside the market, creating a necessity for their vehicle-based sales.

Conflict with Established Marketplaces

These vendors’ presence in the parking lot was reported to negatively affect the business of vendors inside the CFM. This led to a group of vendors pleading their case to the Thromde, albeit without success.

Environmental Impact and Unresolved Challenges

Furthermore, this issue also contributed to a litter problem in the area, with spilled products leading to the area becoming untidy and posing difficulties for pedestrians. This ongoing conflict underscores the challenges faced in enforcing vendor regulations and balancing the needs of independent sellers and established marketplaces.

0
Bhutan Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bhutan Commerce Leader Advocates for Business Support amid Pandemic

By BNN Correspondents

Vendors Evicted in Kaja Throm, Plastic Ban in Colorado, and New Laws in Minnesota: A Wave of Regulatory Changes

By BNN Correspondents

Bhutan's Maenbi-Tsaenkhar Constituency: A Battle of Pledges

By BNN Correspondents

Bhutan Tendrel Party Pledges to Enhance Service Delivery as a Governance Priority

By BNN Correspondents

Phuentsholing Constituency Feels Election Fever: Candidates Intensify ...
@Bhutan · 3 hours
Phuentsholing Constituency Feels Election Fever: Candidates Intensify ...
heart comment 0
Bhutanese Pilgrims Embark on a Spiritual Journey to Bodh Gaya

By BNN Correspondents

Bhutanese Pilgrims Embark on a Spiritual Journey to Bodh Gaya
Kabisa-Talo Constituency Forum Concludes, Empowering Democracy in Punakha

By BNN Correspondents

Kabisa-Talo Constituency Forum Concludes, Empowering Democracy in Punakha
Phuentsholing Election Campaigns Intensify: Focus on Local Needs and Public Services

By BNN Correspondents

Phuentsholing Election Campaigns Intensify: Focus on Local Needs and Public Services
Amplified Community Engagement Marks Pre-Election Landscape in Phuentsholing, Chukha

By BNN Correspondents

Amplified Community Engagement Marks Pre-Election Landscape in Phuentsholing, Chukha
Latest Headlines
World News
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
2 mins
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
3 mins
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
4 mins
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
4 mins
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
4 mins
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
6 mins
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
6 mins
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
Jacob Mafume's Blueprint to Tackle Harare's Urban Challenges
7 mins
Jacob Mafume's Blueprint to Tackle Harare's Urban Challenges
Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams
7 mins
Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app