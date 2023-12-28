Thimphu Thromde Clamps Down on Non-compliant Vendors, Sparking Conflict

Regulatory enforcement action by Thimphu Thromde in Bhutan on December 26 saw the prohibition of vendors selling their wares on footpaths and from their vehicles opposite the Centenary Farmers’ Market (CFM) Mart and in front of the Kaja Throm parking lot. This move led to the confiscation and subsequent disposal of vendors’ goods in municipal trucks. Despite receiving prior notice and warnings from CFM security, these vendors continued their operations.

Alternative Selling Space and Vendors’ Grievances

Thimphu Thromde had previously earmarked an alternative selling space at Babesa for the vendors. However, this location didn’t meet the satisfaction of some vendors due to a reduced customer footfall and unfavorable conditions. Vendors operating outside the CFM argued that not all of their products were bought by vendors inside the market, creating a necessity for their vehicle-based sales.

Conflict with Established Marketplaces

These vendors’ presence in the parking lot was reported to negatively affect the business of vendors inside the CFM. This led to a group of vendors pleading their case to the Thromde, albeit without success.

Environmental Impact and Unresolved Challenges

Furthermore, this issue also contributed to a litter problem in the area, with spilled products leading to the area becoming untidy and posing difficulties for pedestrians. This ongoing conflict underscores the challenges faced in enforcing vendor regulations and balancing the needs of independent sellers and established marketplaces.