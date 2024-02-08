Therma-Tru Redefines Shaker Style with Innovative 2024 Entry Door Collection

In the ever-evolving world of architectural design, Therma-Tru, an industry titan, unveils its 2024 collection of entry doors, reimagining the classic Shaker style with a contemporary twist. The announcement, made at the International Builders' Show in Las Vegas, introduces a plethora of innovative designs, including the expansion of the Smooth-Star Shaker-style doors.

Reinventing the Classics: The Smooth-Star Shaker-style Doors

Therma-Tru's 2024 lineup breathes new life into the timeless Shaker aesthetic, offering an array of options that cater to modern sensibilities while honoring the style's minimalist roots. Among the standout designs are the flush-glazed half-lite 1-panel doors and sidelites, which seamlessly integrate form and function.

For those seeking an unobstructed view, the full-lite impact-rated doors present an attractive solution, designed to withstand extreme weather conditions without compromising aesthetics. Additionally, Therma-Tru introduces new door divider bar (DDB) and simulated divided lite (SDL) styles, providing a refined touch to the Shaker-style doors.

Innovation Meets Performance: Advancements in Glass and Design

The 2024 collection showcases Therma-Tru's commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and technology. The new doors and sidelites come equipped with privacy, textured, and energy-efficient Low-E glass, ensuring both style and functionality.

One of the key innovations in the lineup is the full-lite EnLiten flush-glazed glass, engineered to withstand wind forces up to 167 mph. This advancement not only enhances durability but also offers a sleek, modern appearance.

Another noteworthy feature is the Advanta lite frame, a patented solution that provides a seamless look for entryways, eliminating the need for unattractive screw plugs. This design is now available in an oval lite design, adding a touch of elegance to the collection.

Catering to the Modern Home: Multi-family Dwellings and Accessibility

Recognizing the growing trend of multi-family homes, Therma-Tru has updated the 8'0" Smooth-Star Doors and Sidelites with an elevated bottom rail, providing a strong, trendy option for these dwellings' front entries.

Therma-Tru's 2024 collection also emphasizes accessibility, with doors designed to meet the needs of all individuals. This commitment to inclusivity is a testament to the company's dedication to creating products that cater to the diverse requirements of modern homeowners.

As a subsidiary of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc., Therma-Tru continues to uphold its reputation for delivering high-quality entry door systems that outperform traditional wood and steel doors. With its 2024 lineup, the company reaffirms its position as a leader in the industry, setting new standards in design, innovation, and performance.

Those interested in previewing the new selection can visit Therma-Tru at the International Builders' Show in Las Vegas. The 2024 collection is a testament to the company's ongoing commitment to redefining the entry door experience, blending timeless design with cutting-edge technology.

With its roots dating back to 1962, Therma-Tru continues to be the preferred choice among building professionals, offering a wide range of products exclusively available at Lowe's. The 2024 collection is no exception, promising to captivate homeowners and industry experts alike with its fusion of classic style and modern innovation.

As the architectural landscape continues to evolve, Therma-Tru's 2024 lineup stands as a testament to the company's unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of design and performance. By reimagining the classic Shaker style and incorporating cutting-edge technology, Therma-Tru once again demonstrates its commitment to delivering entry door systems that not only meet but exceed the expectations of today's discerning homeowners.