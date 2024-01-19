Thentia Teams Up with Amazon Web Services to Innovate Public Sector

In a groundbreaking move expanding the capabilities of regulatory technology, Thentia, a leading figure in the RegTech industry, has announced its strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The collaboration is set to remodel public sector innovation by providing government agencies and regulatory bodies with comprehensive access to Thentia Cloud, a robust regulatory assurance Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform now powered by AWS.

Advertisment

Thentia and AWS: A Fusion of Regulatory Expertise and Technological Prowess

The synergy between Thentia and AWS is expected to elevate Thentia Cloud's performance, security, compliance, and reliability, while ensuring the platform stays abreast of the latest advancements in cloud computing. Julian Cardarelli, CEO of Thentia, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, underlining the company's dedication to enhancing the experience for global public sector entities.

Thentia Cloud: A New Era for Regulation

Advertisment

Thentia Cloud is designed to revolutionize regulation by offering a secure and integrated platform for regulatory functions. The platform provides regulators with a holistic view of licensee activities, significantly aiding their responsibility to safeguard the public. Beyond improving regulatory oversight, Thentia Cloud signifies a modern and efficient approach to regulation.

Thentia's Global Footprint

Thentia's platform, trusted by millions worldwide, is not only available on AWS but also on major cloud providers including Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. Thentia is widely recognized for its combination of technological innovation and regulatory expertise, delivering solutions that streamline various functions within regulatory departments.

For more information about Thentia and its services, or for media inquiries, please contact Kerri-Lynn Kilbey, the Communications Manager.