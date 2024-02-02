Theakston Brewery's Quencher: A Favorite Ale Goes Nationwide

Independent brewery, Theakston Brewery, headquartered in Masham, North Yorkshire, has declared the nationwide availability of its increasingly popular beer, Quencher, in supermarkets and retailers. The cask ale, with an ABV of 3.4% was introduced to the market in August 2023 and has since gained a significant following in pubs, prompting its expansion into an off-trade market.

The Rise of Quencher

Quencher's success is largely due to its unique recipe that offers a lower alcohol content without compromising on the intricate taste profiles characteristic of Theakston's stronger brews, such as the iconic Old Peculier. The ale, lovingly crafted with Pearl Barley and English-grown Sovereign and Eldorado hops, caters to the rising consumer demand for flavorful yet low-alcohol ales. The beer's popularity has been so immense that about 100,000 pints have already been consumed by beer enthusiasts across the nation.

A Strategic Decision

Richard Bradbury, Theakston's Managing Director, emphasized the calculated decision to develop a new product instead of merely reducing the alcohol content of an existing beer. This strategic choice ensured that Quencher retained the signature traits of a Theakston beer, while catering to a rapidly evolving market.

Expanding Horizons

Mark Slater, Theakston's head brewer, who masterminded Quencher, has ensured the brew is a distinct new ale. The brewery is now preparing to launch Quencher to a wider audience via supermarkets, with discussions underway regarding the best format options, including cans and bottles. Theakston Brewery has secured distribution through multiple avenues, including Heineken Direct, Star Pubs & Bars, Amber Taverns, and the Blind Tiger Inn's estate.