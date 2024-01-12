The Uncertain Future of AT&T Tower: A $300M Redevelopment Proposal Hangs in Balance

Downtown St. Louis, a bustling hub spanning 2.91 square miles, is teeming with potential. Numerous projects are proposed, planned, or under construction, each promising to breathe new life into the urban landscape. Among these, the redevelopment of the vacant 44-story AT&T Tower at 909 Chestnut St. stands as a symbol of potential transformation.

The Promise That Wasn’t

The Advantes Group, a St. Louis-based firm, proposed a $300 million redevelopment plan for the skyscraper in late 2022. The deal to purchase the building from its current owner, SomeraRoad, however, was reported to have fallen through in August. Despite the setback, Advantes representatives have indicated that the company’s interest in the project remains undiminished.

Auction of Uncertainty

In a surprising twist, SomeraRoad conducted an online auction for the building in December. The outcome, shrouded in mystery, has not been publicly disclosed, leaving the future of the AT&T Tower uncertain. The Advantes Group has not provided further updates on its interest in the building, adding another layer of intrigue to the situation.

Unresolved Status

The proposed redevelopment of the AT&T Tower is still listed as “proposed” in the latest Business Journal research, representing the most recent information available on its status. The fate of the building, and its potential impact on the landscape of downtown St. Louis, hangs in the balance. The resolution of this situation is anxiously awaited by St. Louis residents and developers alike, as they envision a revitalized downtown area that blends history with modernity.