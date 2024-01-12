en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Uncertain Future of AT&T Tower: A $300M Redevelopment Proposal Hangs in Balance

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:42 pm EST
The Uncertain Future of AT&T Tower: A $300M Redevelopment Proposal Hangs in Balance

Downtown St. Louis, a bustling hub spanning 2.91 square miles, is teeming with potential. Numerous projects are proposed, planned, or under construction, each promising to breathe new life into the urban landscape. Among these, the redevelopment of the vacant 44-story AT&T Tower at 909 Chestnut St. stands as a symbol of potential transformation.

The Promise That Wasn’t

The Advantes Group, a St. Louis-based firm, proposed a $300 million redevelopment plan for the skyscraper in late 2022. The deal to purchase the building from its current owner, SomeraRoad, however, was reported to have fallen through in August. Despite the setback, Advantes representatives have indicated that the company’s interest in the project remains undiminished.

Auction of Uncertainty

In a surprising twist, SomeraRoad conducted an online auction for the building in December. The outcome, shrouded in mystery, has not been publicly disclosed, leaving the future of the AT&T Tower uncertain. The Advantes Group has not provided further updates on its interest in the building, adding another layer of intrigue to the situation.

Unresolved Status

The proposed redevelopment of the AT&T Tower is still listed as “proposed” in the latest Business Journal research, representing the most recent information available on its status. The fate of the building, and its potential impact on the landscape of downtown St. Louis, hangs in the balance. The resolution of this situation is anxiously awaited by St. Louis residents and developers alike, as they envision a revitalized downtown area that blends history with modernity.

0
Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
57 seconds ago
Queen of Tarts Bakery in DuBois Set for Expansion and Relocation
From a humble beginning, sparked by the purchase of a $10 tart pan on Amazon, the Queen of Tarts bakery in DuBois, Pennsylvania, has risen to prominence. The bakery, a labor of love by founder Lauren Johnson, has grown from a small hobby into a flourishing business. Now, Johnson is taking the next significant step
Queen of Tarts Bakery in DuBois Set for Expansion and Relocation
Southern U.S. Dominates as Top Destination for Workers in 2023: LinkedIn Report
5 mins ago
Southern U.S. Dominates as Top Destination for Workers in 2023: LinkedIn Report
Impending Snowstorm in West Michigan Boosts Snow-Related Businesses
6 mins ago
Impending Snowstorm in West Michigan Boosts Snow-Related Businesses
Imax Corp Stock: A Blend of Ups and Downs Amidst Cautious Trading
1 min ago
Imax Corp Stock: A Blend of Ups and Downs Amidst Cautious Trading
Alto Neuroscience Files for IPO: A New Era in Psychiatry
2 mins ago
Alto Neuroscience Files for IPO: A New Era in Psychiatry
Millions of Music Tracks Go Unstreamed: An Unheard Symphony of the Music Industry
3 mins ago
Millions of Music Tracks Go Unstreamed: An Unheard Symphony of the Music Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Retired Lt. Col. Lohmeier Advocates Preservation of 'Woke Revolution' Symbols
20 seconds
Retired Lt. Col. Lohmeier Advocates Preservation of 'Woke Revolution' Symbols
Ted Blunt: A Legacy of Public Service and Family Dedication
53 seconds
Ted Blunt: A Legacy of Public Service and Family Dedication
Pro-Life Pregnancy Care Centers: The Unsung Heroes Amidst Anti-Life Rhetoric
1 min
Pro-Life Pregnancy Care Centers: The Unsung Heroes Amidst Anti-Life Rhetoric
Transgender Volleyball Player's Family Challenges Florida's Sports Law
4 mins
Transgender Volleyball Player's Family Challenges Florida's Sports Law
Phoenix Open 2024: Golf, Concerts, and Affordable Tickets
5 mins
Phoenix Open 2024: Golf, Concerts, and Affordable Tickets
Ken Weyand's Struggles at Dubai Invitational Stir Controversy as Rory McIlroy Takes Lead
6 mins
Ken Weyand's Struggles at Dubai Invitational Stir Controversy as Rory McIlroy Takes Lead
10,000 Steps a Day: A Health Myth Debunked
7 mins
10,000 Steps a Day: A Health Myth Debunked
Vacation Deprivation Linked to Rising Physician Burnout Rates: JAMA Study
7 mins
Vacation Deprivation Linked to Rising Physician Burnout Rates: JAMA Study
Iconic WWE Catchphrases That Defined the Ruthless Aggression Era
7 mins
Iconic WWE Catchphrases That Defined the Ruthless Aggression Era
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app