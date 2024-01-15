en English
Business

The Transformation of Martech: From Traditional Search to Social Platforms

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:47 am EST
The Transformation of Martech: From Traditional Search to Social Platforms

The landscape of marketing technology (Martech) is being significantly reshaped, with marketers increasingly shifting from traditional search to social platforms. This shift, as highlighted by Karen Ng, SVP at HubSpot, underscores the rising importance of social channels for product discovery. In particular, consumers aged 18-54 are showing a preference for discovering new products via social media, influencers, and brands they follow, necessitating marketers to prioritize content that resonates on these platforms.

The Power of Data-Driven Decision Making

Allison Breeding, CMO at Apptio, emphasizes the growing criticality of data-driven decision-making for marketers. Collaboration with analytics and sales teams is becoming indispensable for interpreting company data, tracking performance, and gaining insights into customer behavior and preferences. Such an approach paves the way for tailoring campaigns that drive revenue growth and long-term success.

Emerging Trends in Martech

A number of emerging trends are influencing the Martech landscape. The launch of AI Product Discovery by Reply, which leverages real-time 3D configuration technologies and generative AI, is revolutionizing the product configuration experience. Snapchat and TikTok are becoming powerful marketing tools for brands, with unique features and a growing user base. Snapchat’s focus on digital innovation and AR technology is enhancing the product marketing experience, while TikTok’s expanded targeting options and integrated e-commerce features are revolutionizing user engagement.

Retail Media Networks Transforming Marketing Experiences

Retail Media Networks (RMNs) are transforming how brands leverage consumer data for personalized marketing experiences. Major players like Walmart, Target, and Kroger are expanding their platforms and reporting significant growth in performance metrics. Data collection through RMNs is becoming a cornerstone of marketing strategies, enabling enhanced audience targeting and personalized advertising experiences. However, concerns over data transparency and sophistication persist.

The Impact of Social Media on Consumer Behaviour

Social media has revolutionized communication, shopping, and decision-making. It exerts a significant influence on consumer behaviour, brand perceptions, and purchase decisions, making it an essential tool for businesses. A study on the influence of brand authenticity on consumer perception and loyalty in the fashion industry further echoes the impact of social media on modern consumer behaviour.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

