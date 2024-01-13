The Trading Post: A Marysville Treasure Trove

The Trading Post, nestled in the heart of Marysville, is more than just a store. It is a treasury of vintage toys, niche apparel, collectibles, cards, and comics, all under the watchful eyes of four resident felines. Harry and Peggy DeHaan, the owners, have transformed their passion into a thriving business, all while actively contributing to their local community.

The DeHaans: A Tale of Two Passions

Harry’s fascination for collectibles traces back to his days as a trucker, where he discovered a world of unique items. Peggy, on the other hand, has navigated a diverse set of careers, including police dispatch, store coordination for Walmart, and even media photography for Disneyland. Their paths converged, leading them to the creation of the Trading Post.

The Trading Post: A Hub of Vintage Collectibles

The Trading Post is a paradise for collectors. From figurines to Hot Wheels, model cars to Disney memorabilia, the store has a wide array of vintage treasures. However, the DeHaans’ biggest success has come from their digital transition. A majority of their income now stems from online sales, proving the importance of adaptability in business.

A Pivot in the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic compelled Peggy to transition from her photography studio to selling at the Pennywise Enterprise Gift Shop. This shift eventually led to the merging of their individual businesses into the Trading Post, demonstrating their resilience and ability to innovate during challenges.

A Community-Centered Business

The DeHaans are not just business owners but are also pillars in their community. They are deeply involved with the Tri-Counties Community Center, with Harry serving as president and Peggy chairing events and fundraising. Their strategy focuses on community involvement, flexibility, and affordability for local shoppers. Harry continues to promote the community center, while Peggy is looking forward to undertaking more photography projects.

The Trading Post, open from Tuesday to Saturday, welcomes visitors to explore their unique offerings and share in the DeHaans’ passion for collectibles and community.