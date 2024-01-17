The Trade Desk Restructures Senior Leadership for Global Expansion

The Trade Desk, an established name in digital advertising technology, has strategically restructured its senior leadership to bolster its expansion on a global scale. Tim Sims has been designated the newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), while Jed Dederick has ascended to the position of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Both Sims and Dederick will be working hand-in-hand with Jeff Green, the co-founder and CEO of The Trade Desk.

Advertisment

Positioning for Global Growth

In his capacity as CCO, Sims will be at the helm of the global client services organization and the company's inventory teams. This move will integrate pivotal commercial teams, key to the The Trade Desk's growth strategy. Known for his decade-long tenure with The Trade Desk, Sims previously held the dual role of CRO and Senior Vice President of Inventory Partnerships.

Dederick Steps Up

Advertisment

Dederick, armed with over 12 years of experience at The Trade Desk, steps up from his past role as the Chief Client Officer. In his previous capacity, he managed the company's top brand and client relationships. As CRO, Dederick will spearhead efforts to bolster revenue generation across the global expanse of the company.

Aiming for High-Growth Trajectory

These senior leadership changes at The Trade Desk aim to drive global growth and ensure a high-growth trajectory. The appointments of Sims and Dederick are pivotal steps in the company's quest to advance its growth strategy on a global scale, and maintain its market leadership in the realm of digital advertising technology.