The Telegraph’s Business Team Presents Annual Share Tips for 2024

As we welcome 2024, The Telegraph’s business team has come forth with their annual share tips, following a year of unpredictable performance. The team’s forecast for the forthcoming trading year is based on meticulous analysis, reflecting the potential highs and lows of the market.

Recap of the Year 2023

The team’s performance in 2023 was a mixed bag – some of their stock picks performed exceptionally well, while others floundered. Among their recommendations were Persimmon, Next, and Seeing Machines, which they believe hold potential for the coming year.

UK High Street Bank Shares in 2024

However, the start of 2024 has not been promising for UK high street bank shares. Barclays, NatWest, Virgin Money, and Metro have struggled, with a combined market cap decline of £7bn since January. The value of NatWest shares fell by a fifth, resulting in a loss of about £4.6bn. Barclays and Lloyds shares also dipped, causing investors to lose approximately £1.5bn.

HSBC: The Silver Lining

Amidst this decline, HSBC stood as the only UK lender to see a rise in shares this year, with a market cap growth of about £15bn to £120bn. Despite the difficulties faced in the past 12 months, banks globally have performed solidly in 2023, with the Stoxx 600 Banks index gaining 17pc last year.

Shore Capital analyst Gary Greenwood remains “sanguine” about the outlook for the UK high street banks in 2024. He believes there’s considerable value in the sector at present and that banks will retain a robust level of profitability.

As the year progresses, it remains to be seen if the Telegraph’s business team’s predictions will hold true. While the stock market’s volatility makes it impossible to guarantee success, the team’s insights provide an invaluable guide for those navigating the turbulent waters of stock trading.