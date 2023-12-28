The Tech Landscape Transforms: Notable Products Meet Their End in 2023

The year 2023 marked a significant shift in the technology landscape with the end of several notable products, despite the concurrent rise in AI innovations. Among the casualties were Google Glass Enterprise Edition, Lenovo’s Legion gaming phone line, Amazon’s Halo health and fitness trackers, Microsoft’s Cortana app, and the classic WordPad text editor.

Google Glass: A Futuristic Vision Fades

Introduced in 2012 as a symbol of futuristic wearable computing, Google Glass was designed to provide agricultural, medical, and factory workers with hands-free information. However, the product succumbed to high costs, privacy issues, and a lack of practical applications. It met its demise with the discontinuation of the Enterprise Edition in 2023.

Lenovo’s Legion Gaming Phone: Outplayed in a Competitive Market

Lenovo’s Legion gaming phone line, despite its high specifications and positive reviews, found itself unable to compete with mainstream smartphones. This led to the brand’s decision to shut down the line amid a broader business transformation and consolidate its gaming portfolio, pivoting towards handheld gaming devices.

Amazon Halo: Falling Short in the Fitness Tracking Space

In a highly competitive market dominated by Apple and Fitbit, Amazon’s Halo fitness trackers failed to secure a significant share. The Halo Band, View, and Rise, which included innovative features like body fat 3D scanning and voice tone analysis, failed to resonate with consumers as expected, leading to their discontinuation.

Microsoft’s Cortana and WordPad: A Farewell to Legacy Products

2023 also saw the end of Microsoft’s presence in the voice assistant market with the phasing out of Cortana—an application introduced in 2014 that struggled to gain traction against Siri and Google Assistant. Microsoft has now refocused its efforts on productivity AI chatbots like Bing Chatbot and Copilot. Additionally, the classic WordPad text editor, a staple in Windows for over 25 years, is set to be deprecated in future versions of Windows, deemed redundant with the improvements in Word and Notepad.