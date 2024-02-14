The Streams at Earlewood: Urban Revitalization and Modern Living in Columbia, SC

A new era of housing is on the horizon in Columbia, South Carolina, as Richland County Council greenlights a landmark residential project. The Streams at Earlewood, a $94.5 million development, will rise from the grounds of the former Sunset Shopping Center, offering 300 market-rate apartments and a wealth of modern amenities.

A Beacon of Urban Revitalization

Streams Development, a Greenville-based firm, has partnered with Century Development Partners to breathe new life into the once-vibrant retail hub. The Streams at Earlewood will stand as a testament to the power of collaboration and the potential for urban revitalization. Construction is expected to commence shortly, with completion projected for early 2027.

Meeting a Growing Demand

The development comes at a crucial time for Columbia, as the region braces for an influx of workers due to the impending opening of the Scout Motors electric vehicle factory in nearby Blythewood. The factory, which is slated to create 4,000 jobs, has spurred a need for additional housing in the area.

In response to this demand, The Streams at Earlewood will offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, catering to a diverse range of residents. The project aims to increase housing availability and contribute to the revitalization of the River Drive Corridor.

Job Creation and Modern Amenities

Beyond addressing the housing needs of the community, The Streams at Earlewood will also stimulate job growth. The development is expected to generate 10 new permanent positions and hundreds of construction jobs. Additionally, the project will contribute to the local economy through the procurement of materials and services from regional suppliers.

Residents of The Streams at Earlewood will enjoy a host of modern amenities, including a swimming pool, a dog park, and a parking garage. These features, coupled with the development's proximity to downtown Columbia and the University of South Carolina, promise to create an attractive and vibrant living environment.

In Conclusion: The approval of The Streams at Earlewood marks a significant milestone in the ongoing transformation of Columbia's urban landscape. As the city prepares to welcome thousands of new workers, this development will play a vital role in providing much-needed housing and fostering a sense of community in the River Drive Corridor.