The Strain on Scientific Publishing: A Surge in Article Publications Raises Concerns

In a world where information is power, the role of academic publishing becomes increasingly crucial. A recent revelation, however, has put this critical pillar of knowledge dissemination under scrutiny. A study featuring Dan Brockington from ICTA-UAB discovered a significant 47% surge in the number of articles published worldwide, skyrocketing from 1.9 million in 2016 to 2.8 million in 2022. Remarkably, this happened while the number of scientists remained relatively constant.

The Dynamics of Publisher Growth

The research delved into publisher growth, article processing times, and citation behaviors. It revealed that certain publishers, notably the Multidisciplinary Publishing Institute (MDPI) and Elsevier, have hosted a disproportionate share of this growth. The study brings to light issues tied to the rapid publication process such as the potential compromise on rigorous peer review.

The Pitfalls of Impact Inflation

Another unsettling revelation is the phenomenon of ‘impact inflation.’ This is where the impact of journals is artificially amplified through high rates of self-citation. The study poses serious questions about the integrity of the scientific publication process. It suggests that the swell in published content isn’t merely a byproduct of the rise in open access publishing; it is also attributable to specific business models.

Special Issues: A Fast Track to Publication?

Interestingly, the study notes that ‘special issues,’ which were traditionally connected with conferences or current scientific topics, have been utilized by publishers to hasten article publication. This often involves minimal rejection rates and expedited peer reviews. This practice raises concerns about editorial freedom and the mounting pressure on researchers to ‘Publish or Die’ to secure funding.

Calls for Greater Transparency

In response to these findings, the study emphasizes the need for more transparency and data accessibility. These are seen as key to effectively regulating academic publisher behavior and mitigating the strain on the scientific publishing system. The research, which did not receive any funding, is available as an open-access preprint on arXiv.org under the title ‘The strain on scientific publishing.’

Meanwhile, The Growth Lab at Harvard University has been expanding their economic growth and development policy research agenda. Their researchers have been exploring decarbonization as a pathway for growth, identifying barriers to migration and skill mobility, and examining inequality in cities. They are also studying the impact of remoteness on growth and the role of innovation in economic complexity. Further, they have conducted a study on racial inclusion within U.S. cities at the industry and occupation levels, focusing on the representation of Black workers in various industries.