The Shifting Landscape of Patent Case Filings: A Closer Look

Patent Case Filings: A Shifting Landscape

In the realm of intellectual property, a significant shift is underway. Patent case filings, which peaked in 2015, have been on a steady decline since 2021. This trend, likely driven by a decrease in cases filed by high-volume plaintiffs (HVPs), is reshaping the patent litigation landscape.

The Decline: A Tale of High-Volume Plaintiffs

The drop in patent case filings is a narrative intertwined with the actions of HVPs. These plaintiffs, once responsible for a substantial number of cases, have reduced their filings considerably over the past few years. The result? A nearly 50% plummet from the 2015 high.

Quick hitter attempts at low-value settlements, a strategy often employed by HVPs, are becoming less frequent. This change is attributed to the improvement in the pedigree of patents used in HVP cases and the rise in defendants seeking attorney's fees.

The Impact: Time to Trial and Career Prospects

Despite the decline in filings, the impact on patent litigators' career prospects is somewhat mitigated by the steady number of contested patent cases. However, the wide range of time to trial in patent cases poses financial challenges for patent plaintiffs.

With a median of 1,031 days, the time to trial in patent cases is notably lengthy. Non-ANDA cases, in particular, face even longer times to trial. This extended period can strain the resources of patent plaintiffs, necessitating strategic financial planning.

The Challenges: PTAB and the IPR Regime

The Post-Grant Trials (PGT) statistics for patent owners at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) reveal the challenges posed by the Inter Partes Review (IPR) regime. Despite a drop in IPR filings, appeals to the federal circuit have increased.

This trend underscores the complexity of the patent litigation landscape and the need for patent owners to navigate it carefully. The IPR regime, while presenting obstacles, also offers opportunities for strategic patent defense.

As the patent case filings continue to decline, the patent litigation landscape is being redefined. The decrease in filings by HVPs, the lengthy time to trial, and the challenges posed by the IPR regime are all factors shaping this new terrain. For patent litigators, understanding these changes is crucial to navigating the shifting landscape successfully.

In the end, the story of patent case filings is not just about numbers. It's about the interplay of law, technology, and business strategy. It's about the evolution of the patent litigation landscape and the human elements driving it.