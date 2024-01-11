en English
en English
Business

The Serial Entrepreneur’s Journey: Founding Multiple Businesses with Accumulated Wisdom

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:28 am EST
The Serial Entrepreneur’s Journey: Founding Multiple Businesses with Accumulated Wisdom

An analysis by business data firm Coresignal has unearthed an intriguing statistic: 35% of individuals who have launched a new company within the last two years are serial entrepreneurs. This figure is bolstered by a Hiscox report which states that 26% of entrepreneurs juggle the management of multiple businesses concurrently.

The Power of Experience

Martijn De Wever, the force behind both Force Over Mass and Floww, is one such serial entrepreneur. With three separate firms founded, De Wever believes that the confidence and capability to steer new ventures are significantly informed by prior experiences. Conversely, James Kirkham, who has launched two advertising agencies two decades apart, notes that while experience has its merits, it often robs entrepreneurs of the audacity that accompanies innocence.

The Lessons Learned

Kirkham’s latest venture, ICONIC, operates armed with lessons gleaned from his first agency, Holler. One such lesson is the importance of adhering to principles regarding client relationships. Eric van der Kleij, a serial entrepreneur with a portfolio including TransformBase and EdenBase, echoes this sentiment. He underlines the importance of diverse perspectives and the necessity of capital from investors for entrepreneurial success.

The Role of Technology

van der Kleij also highlights the role of technological advancements, such as Generative AI and low/no-code DevOps, in facilitating subsequent entrepreneurial pursuits. The consensus among these experienced entrepreneurs is clear: while the process of founding additional businesses is invariably complex, success is more likely for those willing to learn from past experiences and the insights of others.

Further emphasizing the impact of experience on new ventures, the Ambitious UK Start-Ups Report sponsored by Starling Bank highlights the crucial role of mentorship for start-up founders. The report reveals the importance of experienced mentors in providing valuable insights, industry knowledge, and guidance to new entrepreneurs, particularly in innovative sectors like agritech, AI, fintech, and medtech.

Business support organizations, armed with insights from seasoned entrepreneurs, can assist new firms in overcoming initial hurdles, fostering innovation, and positioning themselves competitively in the market. This support is instrumental in accelerating the growth and ultimate success of these fledgling ventures.

Business
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

