en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Rise of the Luxury Secondhand Market: A New Retail Era

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:09 pm EST
The Rise of the Luxury Secondhand Market: A New Retail Era

In the past four years, the luxury market has seen consumers spend a staggering $1.3 trillion on new items, ranging from designer handbags and clothing to luxury watches and jewelry. However, a new trend is emerging that is causing a stir in the industry – the booming secondhand market.

An Unconventional Boom

The secondhand luxury market is flourishing, much to the dismay of luxury brands who’d rather hold exclusivity over their products. The rise of online luxury resellers such as The RealReal and Vestiaire Collective has paved the way for individuals to cash in on their designer items. This shift is a stark contrast to the former norm, where luxury items would sit unused and stored away.

Reshaping the Retail Landscape

The burgeoning sector is not just a win for fashion enthusiasts on the hunt for deals on luxury items, but also for investors who see potential in the secondhand luxury market. Despite the resistance from luxury brands, the trade of pre-owned luxury goods is now worth billions of dollars, indicating a significant shift in consumer behavior and the retail landscape.

Stabilizing Luxury Timepieces

A closer look at the market dynamics reveals interesting trends. An index of prices for used Rolex watches has shown a marginal gain, hinting at stabilization for pre-owned luxury timepieces. This comes after a period of notable declines, with prices soaring during the pandemic and then plummeting as interest rates rose and cryptocurrency values dropped. With US interest rates expected to decline, used luxury watch prices, particularly Rolex, may be stabilizing, despite still being down about 7% over the past 12 months and 30% in two years.

As we navigate this evolving retail landscape, the secondhand luxury market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, fueled by economic factors such as inflation squeezing the spending of wealthy shoppers. This shift is not just reshaping the luxury retail landscape but also transforming consumer behavior, signaling a new era in luxury retail.

0
Business Fashion
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
24 seconds ago
FLC Albatross Yacht's Value Plummets Ahead of Auction
The FLC Albatross, a luxury yacht previously owned by Trinh Van Quyet, the former chairman of the FLC Group, will go under the hammer on January 19 in Ho Chi Minh City. The state-owned lender BIDV is to oversee the auction, which has seen a significant 27% reduction in the starting price. The price drop
FLC Albatross Yacht's Value Plummets Ahead of Auction
Negotiations Progress Between PGA Tour and Saudi PIF: A Potential Game Changer for Golf
8 mins ago
Negotiations Progress Between PGA Tour and Saudi PIF: A Potential Game Changer for Golf
Qatar's Grid-Scale Battery Market: Poised for Growth Amid Renewable Energy Boom
8 mins ago
Qatar's Grid-Scale Battery Market: Poised for Growth Amid Renewable Energy Boom
Houston Independent School District Accused of Gender Pay Discrimination
31 seconds ago
Houston Independent School District Accused of Gender Pay Discrimination
Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing Company to Close Amid Lease Negotiation Failures
3 mins ago
Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing Company to Close Amid Lease Negotiation Failures
Capital Development Authority Auctions Commercial Plots, Raises Rs13.541 Billion
5 mins ago
Capital Development Authority Auctions Commercial Plots, Raises Rs13.541 Billion
Latest Headlines
World News
Michigan's Kris Jenkins Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
1 min
Michigan's Kris Jenkins Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
No-Confidence Motion Against Tirunelveli Mayor Dropped Amid Unattended Meeting
1 min
No-Confidence Motion Against Tirunelveli Mayor Dropped Amid Unattended Meeting
Prof. Lasisi Advocates for Inclusion of Hearing Aids in Nigerian Health Insurance
3 mins
Prof. Lasisi Advocates for Inclusion of Hearing Aids in Nigerian Health Insurance
The Rising Tide of Food Insecurity in the U.S. and HuffPost’s Commitment to Journalism
7 mins
The Rising Tide of Food Insecurity in the U.S. and HuffPost’s Commitment to Journalism
Negotiations Progress Between PGA Tour and Saudi PIF: A Potential Game Changer for Golf
8 mins
Negotiations Progress Between PGA Tour and Saudi PIF: A Potential Game Changer for Golf
Bay FC Strengthens Roster with Collegiate Stars Savy King and Maya Doms
8 mins
Bay FC Strengthens Roster with Collegiate Stars Savy King and Maya Doms
Dallas Mavericks Eyeing Pascal Siakam to Boost Roster
9 mins
Dallas Mavericks Eyeing Pascal Siakam to Boost Roster
WWE Superstar Bayley Reveals Her Ambitions: Winning Royal Rumble and a WrestleMania Singles Match
10 mins
WWE Superstar Bayley Reveals Her Ambitions: Winning Royal Rumble and a WrestleMania Singles Match
Charlie Kirk's Dramatic Turn: From Praising to Criticizing Martin Luther King Jr.
12 mins
Charlie Kirk's Dramatic Turn: From Praising to Criticizing Martin Luther King Jr.
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app