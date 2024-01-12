en English
Aviation

The Rise, Fall, and Resurgence of the Airbus A380

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:15 am EST
Once touted as the world’s largest passenger plane, the Airbus A380 embarked on its maiden commercial flight in 2007, surpassing the Boeing 747 in size and capacity. Its ability to ferry over 800 passengers, contingent on the airline’s cabin configuration, emerged as a potent solution for easing congestion at bustling airports like London Heathrow, JFK in New York, and O’Hare in Chicago.

The Decline of the A380

The advent of more fuel-efficient twin-engine aircraft such as the Airbus A350 and Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner heralded a dwindling demand for four-engine behemoths like the A380. Despite favourable cost per seat when operating at full capacity, airlines grappled with the task of consistently filling the A380’s 550+ seats as compared to smaller wide-body jets. Consequently, Airbus pulled the plug on the A380 program a mere 12 years after its inaugural flight.

COVID-19 and the A380

The COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated the plight of the A380 fleet. The aircraft’s substantial size and operating costs rendered it a less desirable option during an era of slashed passenger numbers and stringent travel restrictions.

The Resurgence of the A380

Despite these setbacks, the A380 has been witnessing a resurgence, with airlines dusting off retired planes. Airbus is optimistic that the A380 will continue to grace the skies for at least another two decades. Currently, 10 airlines, including Emirates, Lufthansa, Etihad Airways, and British Airways, continue to deploy the aircraft.

The 123rd Airbus A380 superjumbo jet was recently added to Emirates’ fleet, boasting new cabin products, including a Premium Economy segment. Furthermore, an extensive retrofit program for existing A380 aircraft underlines the ongoing investment in enhancing the A380 experience.

Both the president of Emirates and the CEO of Airbus have expressed confidence in the future of the A380, pointing to continuous improvements and the introduction of new services as key indicators.

Aviation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Aviation

