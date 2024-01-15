The Resilient Evolution of the Portuguese Tool and Mould Industry

Deep-rooted in the history of glass production, the Portuguese tool and mould industry has metamorphosed into a significant global player in the plastics realm. An industry that traces its origins back to the advent of the first injection moulding machine in Marinha Grande by Anibal Henriques Abrantes in 1943, has since innovated, adapted, and grown, replacing reliance on German and Austrian imports with self-sufficiency and exceptional quality.

Structural Growth and Expanding Capacities

Currently, the industry boasts 478 enterprises, employing approximately 9,900 individuals. More than half of these are situated in Marinha Grande, Leiria, and Oliveira de Azemis, regions known for their complex mould designs and strong customer relationships. A significant number of these companies also own injection moulding machines, thereby broadening their capabilities and revenue streams.

The industry's growth has not been a solo journey. It has benefitted from a network of collaboration, resource sharing, and synergies between companies. This cooperative model has allowed the sector to expand its capacities and maintain a competitive edge in the global market.

Strategic Initiatives and Market Expansion

Over the years, strategic growth has been pursued through acquisitions and alliances. A notable example is the Mexportools joint venture, a strategic move aimed at expanding the industry's footprint in the Mexican market. Such initiatives have enabled the sector to increase its international presence and attract global investors.

Despite challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic, uncertainties in the automotive industry, and raw material shortages, the sector has shown remarkable resilience. In 2022, exports surpassed the 500 million euro mark, with Europe and North America serving as the primary destinations. Germany, Spain, France, and the United States emerged as the top markets for the Portuguese mould-making industry.

Focus on Diversification and Technological Advancement

The industry's production value in 2022 was around 631 million euros, with the automotive industry accounting for 74.8% of the output. However, the sector is not resting on its laurels. There is a growing trend towards diversification, with industries such as medical equipment increasingly seeking the expertise of Portuguese mould makers.

Moreover, the industry continues to invest in R&D and advanced manufacturing technologies like 3D printing. These are essential tools for producing complex tooling and maintaining the industry's reputation for innovation and high-quality products.

Despite competition from low-cost markets, the Portuguese mould-making industry stands tall as a leader in technological advancement and market responsiveness. This is largely due to its integrated service offering, commitment to quality, and strategic initiatives. The Portuguese tool and mould industry, with its history rooted in glass production, is a strong testament to the power of innovation, resilience, and strategic growth.