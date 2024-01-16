The RealReal and EON Partner to Foster Transparency in Luxury Resale Market

In a step towards enhancing transparency and trust in the burgeoning luxury resale market, The RealReal, a prominent luxury consignment brand, and EON, a leading digital ID company, have announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration will see the integration of The RealReal into EON Exchange, EON's comprehensive application and service ecosystem.

Advertisment

Embracing Digital IDs for Luxury Items

At the core of this partnership is the revolutionary use of digital IDs for luxury items. These digital identifiers will allow customers to access a comprehensive history of a product, thereby providing an unprecedented level of transparency in the luxury resale market. By leveraging this digital identity, customers will be able to make more informed decisions while considering consigning with The RealReal, a brand known for its comprehensive service that handles the entire process from possession to listing.

Proactive Compliance with Upcoming EU Regulations

Advertisment

Another significant aspect of this partnership is its proactive stance towards forthcoming regulations from the European Union. The EU's upcoming regulations on Digital Product Passports will mandate brands to disclose product history and information to resellers. By integrating digital IDs into their operation, The RealReal and EON are staying ahead of the curve, pre-emptively aligning their operations with these new regulations.

Anticipated Positive Impact in 2024

The RealReal anticipates the impact of these strategic changes, including this significant partnership, to be more apparent in the second half of 2023. The company has also taken steps to modify its commission structure, review supply dynamics, and introduce third-party advertising. These moves are all part of an ambitious plan aimed at yielding fruitful results in 2024. This partnership is a testament to the evolving landscape of the luxury resale market, which is increasingly emphasizing transparency and trust between brands and consumers.