Business

The RCM Sector Sets 2024 in Motion with a Flurry of M&As

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:33 am EST
The year 2024 has set a brisk pace in the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) industry, with a flurry of mergers and acquisitions (M&As) marking the calendar. A trio of strategic consolidations has been announced consecutively, each deal reflecting the dynamic, evolving landscape of healthcare finance.

ElevatePFS Acquires Professional Medical Services

On January 9, Elevate Patient Financial Solutions declared its acquisition of Professional Medical Services. Known for their proficiency in resolving low-balance accounts receivable—a prevalent issue for hospitals and health systems—Professional Medical Services’ expertise is hoped to augment ElevatePFS’s cash collection capabilities for their clients.

Ventra Health Merges with Advocate RCM

A day earlier, on January 8, Ventra Health announced its merger with Advocate RCM. Advocate RCM, offering RCM services to facility-based physicians with a focus on radiology, will continue as a division within Ventra. Ventra Health’s CEO, in his statement, underscored the organization’s dedication to assisting physicians in navigating intricate reimbursement processes and enhancing performance outcomes.

Harris Incorporates MEDHOST and MEDTEAM Solutions

In a parallel move, N. Harris Computer Corporation declared its acquisition of EHR company MEDHOST, including MEDTEAM Solutions. Harris, a global provider of vertical market software, aims to bolster community healthcare with a comprehensive suite of clinical and financial solutions. These solutions encompass digital patient management, mobile solutions, department-specific provisions, enterprise-wide interoperability, and support for rural healthcare. Harris intends to maintain MEDHOST’s operations independently, with its base remaining in Franklin, Tennessee.

These strategic maneuvers within the RCM industry underscore companies’ efforts to broaden their capabilities and streamline their services. As the healthcare financial landscape continues to evolve, the sector is responding with agility, consolidating resources, and fortifying their offerings to better serve their clients and the industry at large.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

