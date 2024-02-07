Amid a backdrop of climate change and desertification threats, The Pool Marbella is stepping up, unveiling its new Agrotech Vertical on February 15th. The hub, known for fostering business innovation, aims to consolidate companies operating in the agricultural technology sector. It seeks to highlight the investment opportunities tied to the sector and the potential contributions to combating the ramifications of climate change in Spain. This initiative marks a pivotal moment in Spain's technological and ecological landscapes, as it aims to reverse the devastating environmental trends that could see 75% of the country's land desertified.

Agrotech: A Weapon Against Climate Change

The launch event, orchestrated by circular economy influencer Elin Bergman, is the first salvo in a series of Agrotech-focused happenings. These events are designed to inform, inspire, and unite stakeholders and investors. The ultimate goal: harness the transformative potential of agrotech against the clear and present climate threats Spain faces. The potential impact of these threats on food production, tourism, and property values cannot be understated.

The Role of The Pool Marbella

The Pool Marbella, under the stewardship of CEO Christian Rasmusson, is seizing the reins of this initiative. Rasmusson underscores the urgency of fostering environmental change, noting the acute water crisis and the looming threat of desertification that could engulf 75% of Spain's landmass. Rasmusson's vision for The Pool Marbella is not merely a business hub but a catalyst for environmental transformation.

Investment in Agrotech: A Rising Trend

The Agrotech Vertical launch comes on the heels of significant growth in agricultural technology investments. Over the past five years, investments have surged to a whopping $6.7 billion. By gathering stakeholders and investors, The Pool Marbella aims to further propel this trend and scale up agrotech solutions, regenerative farming practices, and water efficiency systems—all critical tools in the fight against the negative environmental trends threatening Spain.