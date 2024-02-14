The Philippine Job Market: Redefining Employment with Shared Service Centers and Overseas Experience

In the heart of Southeast Asia, the Philippine job market is undergoing a seismic shift. With an increased focus on shared service centers and a growing demand for Filipino professionals with overseas experience, the landscape of employment is being redefined. This transformation is evident in the significant salary increments and bonuses offered to attract top talent, particularly in the technology and finance sectors.

The Rise of Shared Service Centers

The growth of shared service centers (SSCs) is a key driver of this change. These hubs, which centralize business operations such as finance, human resources, and information technology, are expanding at an unprecedented rate. Companies are recognizing the strategic value of SSCs in driving innovation and competitiveness in the global business environment. This shift towards digitalization and commercial excellence has led to a surge in demand for skilled professionals in artificial intelligence technology, sustainability, and commercial leadership.

The Premium on Overseas Experience

In this new landscape, international exposure is highly valued. Employers are offering substantial salary increases, up to 30 percent, to attract job movers with overseas experience, especially in the technology and finance sectors. According to global recruitment specialist Robert Walters, there is a strong demand for Filipino professionals with international experience to fill leadership roles in these shared service centers. Companies are leveraging this expertise to foster innovation and gain a competitive edge.

The Evolving Market Dynamics

The changing job market is not without its challenges. Employers are grappling with high salary expectations, a shortage of specialized candidates, and concerns about technical skills. To retain employees, companies are implementing strategies such as enhanced learning opportunities, hybrid work policies, and increased wellbeing initiatives. The introduction of flexible work options has led to a significant increase in job seeker interest, particularly in remote and hybrid work arrangements.

Bossjob, a chat-first career platform, has introduced new features to enable talents to apply for work abroad and remote work arrangements. The platform now allows recruiters to post job openings globally, targeting specific countries, including the Philippines. Bossjob aims to help companies reduce recruitment costs and streamline cross-border hiring processes. The platform has also launched a remote jobs section to make job opportunities more accessible to Filipinos.

The Philippine job market is evolving, and with it, the expectations of employees. Job seekers are increasingly prioritizing candidate experience in a competitive hiring market. Companies that can offer a positive candidate experience, combined with attractive compensation packages and opportunities for professional growth, will be well-positioned to attract and retain top talent in this transformative era.

As we navigate this new landscape, it's clear that the Philippine job market is not just adapting to change; it's driving it. The growth of shared service centers and the demand for overseas experience are reshaping the employment landscape, offering exciting opportunities for Filipino professionals and companies alike.