en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The New York Times Files Lawsuit Against OpenAI and Microsoft over Unauthorized Content Use

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:25 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 9:17 am EST
The New York Times Files Lawsuit Against OpenAI and Microsoft over Unauthorized Content Use

In a landmark legal case, The New York Times has sued tech giants OpenAI and Microsoft. The lawsuit accuses the companies of using the newspaper’s content without authorization, thus infringing on its intellectual property rights. The lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Manhattan, comes on the heels of failed discussions between the esteemed newspaper and the renowned tech firms. According to the Times, the chatbots developed by these companies, which can replicate its articles verbatim, pose a serious threat to its business by redirecting web traffic and potential subscribers away from its digital platforms.

Allegations and Implications

The lawsuit alleges that the chatbots have effectively stolen billions of dollars’ worth of journalistic work. The Times further claims that the AI chatbots, by providing verbatim content, circumvent its paywall, undermining its advertising revenue and subscriptions. OpenAI and Microsoft, through their partnership, have leveraged OpenAI’s AI technology in various products, with Microsoft having invested heavily in the AI firm. The lawsuit seeks to hold these companies accountable for the unauthorized use of the Times’ content and demands the destruction of any AI models or data sets that incorporate its work.

Broader Concerns for the Publishing Industry

The lawsuit by The New York Times highlights broader concerns within the publishing and creative industries. These sectors have expressed worry about the unauthorized use of their content to train AI systems. There are further concerns about the potential disruption that AI technologies could cause to existing business models in these industries. The implications of this lawsuit could be far-reaching, potentially pushing OpenAI into agreeing to an expensive licensing deal and setting a precedent for other similar cases.

Responses and Next Steps

While OpenAI has expressed disappointment over the lawsuit, they noted that productive conversations were ongoing. Microsoft, on the other hand, has not yet provided a comment. The New York Times has not specified the damages it seeks but is determined to hold the tech companies accountable for the alleged unauthorized use of its content. The outcome of this lawsuit could shape the future of AI and publishing, defining the boundary between technological advancement and intellectual property rights.

0
Business Law
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers: The First Woman to Amass a $100 Billion Fortune

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Ecuador Government and Indigenous Community Reach Resolution Over Oil Field Blockade

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Economic Pressures Push UK Retail Sector into Decline

By BNN Correspondents

Music Mogul Simon Cowell Hits $100 Million Mark, Balances Success with Personal Life

By BNN Correspondents

SEBI Penalizes Unitech Advisors and Directors for Fund Mismanagement ...
@Business · 9 mins
SEBI Penalizes Unitech Advisors and Directors for Fund Mismanagement ...
heart comment 0
Gold in 2024: A Glittering Outlook Amid Economic Uncertainty

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Gold in 2024: A Glittering Outlook Amid Economic Uncertainty
BYD Expands European Footprint with First Factory in Hungary

By Ebenezer Mensah

BYD Expands European Footprint with First Factory in Hungary
Baristas’ Coffee Preferences: A Reflection of Quality and Taste

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Baristas' Coffee Preferences: A Reflection of Quality and Taste
Exploring the Surge in UK Car Insurance Premiums

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Exploring the Surge in UK Car Insurance Premiums
Latest Headlines
World News
European Union at a Crossroads: Echoes of the Past and the Road Ahead
21 seconds
European Union at a Crossroads: Echoes of the Past and the Road Ahead
eThekwini Mayor Refutes Accusations of Supporting Zuma-Linked Party with Municipal Resources
26 seconds
eThekwini Mayor Refutes Accusations of Supporting Zuma-Linked Party with Municipal Resources
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024
1 min
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
2 mins
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
2 mins
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
3 mins
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
3 mins
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
3 mins
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
4 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
4 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app