The Lilac Review: A Beacon of Hope for Disabled Entrepreneurs in the UK

The UK Government has recently launched a new independent initiative, The Lilac Review, with the primary aim of addressing and alleviating the inequalities faced by disabled entrepreneurs. The review, which will span an initial two-year period starting from February 1, 2024, is co-chaired by the Minister for Small Business, Kevin Hollinrake, the Minister for Disabled People, Mims Davies, and Victoria Jenkins, CEO of Unhidden, an adaptive fashion brand.

Disabled Entrepreneurs and the UK Economy

Disabled entrepreneurs constitute 25% of the UK's small businesses. However, they generate only 8.6% of the sector's turnover. According to Small Business Britain, addressing these disparities could unlock an additional 230 billion in turnover, showcasing a significant potential economic impact.

The Objectives of The Lilac Review

The review aims to identify the challenges that deter disabled entrepreneurs and propose an action plan, with defined goals for organizations across the UK to commit to. The interim findings of this review will be shared later in 2024, and a final report is expected by the end of 2025.

The Motive Behind The Lilac Review

The Lilac Review was initiated in response to the 'Disability and Entrepreneurship report' from Small Business Britain and Lloyds Bank. This report delineated the barriers that disabled business founders encounter, such as higher start-up costs, limited access to funding, and lack of support. Despite these hurdles, some entrepreneurs have reported that their disability has positively influenced their business acumen. The Lilac Review endeavors to provide recommendations that bolster disabled entrepreneurs and propagate accessibility and inclusion within the entrepreneurial community.