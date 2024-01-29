The High-Tech Industry in 2023: A Year of Fluctuations

2023 was a year of peaks and troughs for the high-tech industry. The sector experienced a fluctuating employee count, beginning the year on a promising note, reaching a zenith in March and April, only to witness a sudden dip in August. The global recession and judicial reform were key factors contributing to the drop to 411,000 employees.

Partial Recovery and Subsequent Decline

In October, the sector demonstrated resilience with a partial recovery, the employee numbers bolstering to 442,000. However, the subsequent period was marked by a decrease, a knock-on effect of the ongoing war. It culminated in a 10% drop since April of the same year.

Year-End Numbers Align with 2022 Average

As 2023 wrapped up, the high-tech industry employee count settled at 427,000. This figure is in alignment with the average level observed in 2022. The final month of 2023 noted a minor dip from 429,000 in November to 427,000 in December, potentially indicating the start of a new trend for the upcoming year.

The High-Tech Industry: A Glimpse of the Past

Reflecting on the past, the number of New Yorkers working in STEM-related jobs saw a significant surge, increasing by 67% between 2011 and 2022, as indicated by a report released by the city's Economic Development Corporation (EDC). These STEM jobs paid an average of $193,000, a notable 65% higher than the average of all private sector jobs.

This increase in STEM jobs is the result of a concerted effort to build the STEM pipeline by enhancing the quality of education and making STEM curriculum more inclusive. Mayor Eric Adams also announced a $10 million program to expand technology degree-granting programs and increase access to tech-related occupations for New Yorkers of color.