Business

The Harrihars: A Tale of Faith and Perseverance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:16 am EST
The Harrihars: A Tale of Faith and Perseverance

In the heart of East Berbice, a couple from the rustic village of Maida, Nadira and Sham Harrihar, exemplify the power of faith and perseverance. Married for over three decades, their relationship formed a strong bond, fortified by shared life challenges, from raising children to financial difficulties.

Roots in Humility

Sham Harrihar’s story begins in Bushlot Farm, where he grew up accustomed to a simple farming lifestyle. The family faced a tremendous challenge when his father, the primary breadwinner, fell gravely ill. The recovery, attributed to their staunch religious faith, left an indelible mark on Sham, shaping his beliefs and values.

Life in Maida

Nadira, originally from the more developed Port Mourant, experienced a significant lifestyle shift when she moved to Maida. The rural village lacked many amenities, including electricity and running water, but she adapted to her new environment with resilience and grace.

The Pursuit of Better Lives

Driven by the desire to provide a better life for their two sons, the Harrihars temporarily left Guyana. They spent several years working in St. Kitts and Nevis and later in America. Sham found employment in a factory, while Nadira harnessed her culinary skills, making confectionery.

Return to Guyana

Eventually, the couple returned to their homeland and opened a vulcanising shop in Maida. Their hard work and determination resulted in a more comfortable life, a testament to their belief that happiness comes through perseverance and faith.

The Harrihars’ journey, a blend of faith, resilience, and hard work, validates their conviction that there is no secret formula for a happy life or marriage. Their story serves as a beacon of hope, illustrating that happiness is not a destination, but a journey filled with perseverance and faith.

Business Guyana
Business

