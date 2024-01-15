en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

The Gambia Bolsters Local Production and Imports, Empowers Women in Trade

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:25 am EST
The Gambia Bolsters Local Production and Imports, Empowers Women in Trade

The Ministry of Trade in The Gambia has embarked on a strategic mission to invigorate the country’s importation of essential commodities and fortify local production. During its inaugural annual press conference, Minister Joof unveiled plans for a Badea facility worth a hefty US$50 million. This initiative is designed to streamline the flow of crucial imports into the market.

Moratorium Supports Domestic Production

In a move to stimulate local producers, the ministry has enforced a moratorium on the importation of onions and potatoes. This bold action is aimed at promoting domestic production and ensuring a steady supply of these staples in the local market. A particular focus is the ‘Jokalanteh’ project, a significant endeavour to build a bridge between local producers and markets while advancing women in the field of horticulture.

SheTrades: A Beacon for Women in Trade

Another feather in the ministry’s cap is the successful implementation of the SheTrades Hub Programme. Launched in collaboration with the International Trade Centre (ITC) in November 2021, the SheTrades initiative has catapulted The Gambia onto the global stage, championing the participation of women in trade. Thanks to the concerted efforts of the Enhanced Integrated Framework (EIF) and ITC, over 90 women-owned businesses in The Gambia have reaped the benefits of capacity building, equipment provision, and training. These interventions have significantly enhanced product quality and business management.

Expanding the SheTrades Network

Seeking to expand its reach, the SheTrades initiative has welcomed a new group of 40 enterprises in the realms of fashion and food processing. This addition brings the total number of women businesses collaborating with the ministry to an impressive 130. The project has successfully linked 138 women-owned businesses with international buyers and trade fairs. Moreover, a comprehensive assessment has been carried out to pinpoint public procurement opportunities for these businesses.

With an investment exceeding D3 million, the ministry has equipped women in the fashion and horticulture sectors with crucial tools and machinery. In a bid to curb post-harvest losses among women fish mongers, it has also supplied insulated ice boxes to the Ministry of Fisheries and Natural Resources, marking another step in its ongoing support for women in trade.

0
Agriculture Business
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
5 mins ago
Farmers Battle Climate Change: Government Bolsters Meteorological Support
Recent changes in climate patterns have sparked apprehension among farmers worldwide. Unforeseen temperature fluxes and atypical seasonal shifts have amplified the challenges of farming, raising concerns for global food security and nutrition. With crop growth and harvest timings severely affected, farmers are pressing for more accurate and timely weather forecasts to bolster their agricultural activities.
Farmers Battle Climate Change: Government Bolsters Meteorological Support
Chinese Premier's Visit to Ireland: A Beacon of Hope for Irish Beef Exports
11 mins ago
Chinese Premier's Visit to Ireland: A Beacon of Hope for Irish Beef Exports
Roebuck Food Group Acquires Major Food Supplier Moorhead & McGavin
15 mins ago
Roebuck Food Group Acquires Major Food Supplier Moorhead & McGavin
Illegal Encroachments Threaten Protected Lands in Gombe State, Nigeria
5 mins ago
Illegal Encroachments Threaten Protected Lands in Gombe State, Nigeria
South Korea Invests Big in Biotech: A Strategic Move Towards Global Leadership
5 mins ago
South Korea Invests Big in Biotech: A Strategic Move Towards Global Leadership
Bhutan Villagers Battle Increasing Wild Dog Attacks Threatening Livelihood
6 mins ago
Bhutan Villagers Battle Increasing Wild Dog Attacks Threatening Livelihood
Latest Headlines
World News
Shane Lowry Eyes Promising 2024 on PGA Tour After 'Average' Year
13 seconds
Shane Lowry Eyes Promising 2024 on PGA Tour After 'Average' Year
Malik Hall's Turnaround: From Zero to Hero for Michigan State Basketball
51 seconds
Malik Hall's Turnaround: From Zero to Hero for Michigan State Basketball
Imran Khan's Bail Amidst Tensions Stirs Pakistan's Political Landscape
51 seconds
Imran Khan's Bail Amidst Tensions Stirs Pakistan's Political Landscape
Jack Draper: A Bold Statement on and off the Court at the Australian Open
56 seconds
Jack Draper: A Bold Statement on and off the Court at the Australian Open
GWL-Voices Highlights Gender Disparity in UN Leadership
1 min
GWL-Voices Highlights Gender Disparity in UN Leadership
Northern Ireland's Leaders Convene in Crucial Talks: Devolution and Major Industrial Action on Horizon
1 min
Northern Ireland's Leaders Convene in Crucial Talks: Devolution and Major Industrial Action on Horizon
Naomi Osaka Returns to Court at Australian Open 2024: Faces Caroline Garcia in the First Round
2 mins
Naomi Osaka Returns to Court at Australian Open 2024: Faces Caroline Garcia in the First Round
Papua New Guinea's Capital Engulfed in Unrest: A Thorough Report
2 mins
Papua New Guinea's Capital Engulfed in Unrest: A Thorough Report
Do Not Consume Notice Revoked for Mulranny Water Supply: Water Now Safe
2 mins
Do Not Consume Notice Revoked for Mulranny Water Supply: Water Now Safe
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
3 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
4 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
18 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
22 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
45 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app