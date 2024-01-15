The Gambia Bolsters Local Production and Imports, Empowers Women in Trade

The Ministry of Trade in The Gambia has embarked on a strategic mission to invigorate the country’s importation of essential commodities and fortify local production. During its inaugural annual press conference, Minister Joof unveiled plans for a Badea facility worth a hefty US$50 million. This initiative is designed to streamline the flow of crucial imports into the market.

Moratorium Supports Domestic Production

In a move to stimulate local producers, the ministry has enforced a moratorium on the importation of onions and potatoes. This bold action is aimed at promoting domestic production and ensuring a steady supply of these staples in the local market. A particular focus is the ‘Jokalanteh’ project, a significant endeavour to build a bridge between local producers and markets while advancing women in the field of horticulture.

SheTrades: A Beacon for Women in Trade

Another feather in the ministry’s cap is the successful implementation of the SheTrades Hub Programme. Launched in collaboration with the International Trade Centre (ITC) in November 2021, the SheTrades initiative has catapulted The Gambia onto the global stage, championing the participation of women in trade. Thanks to the concerted efforts of the Enhanced Integrated Framework (EIF) and ITC, over 90 women-owned businesses in The Gambia have reaped the benefits of capacity building, equipment provision, and training. These interventions have significantly enhanced product quality and business management.

Expanding the SheTrades Network

Seeking to expand its reach, the SheTrades initiative has welcomed a new group of 40 enterprises in the realms of fashion and food processing. This addition brings the total number of women businesses collaborating with the ministry to an impressive 130. The project has successfully linked 138 women-owned businesses with international buyers and trade fairs. Moreover, a comprehensive assessment has been carried out to pinpoint public procurement opportunities for these businesses.

With an investment exceeding D3 million, the ministry has equipped women in the fashion and horticulture sectors with crucial tools and machinery. In a bid to curb post-harvest losses among women fish mongers, it has also supplied insulated ice boxes to the Ministry of Fisheries and Natural Resources, marking another step in its ongoing support for women in trade.