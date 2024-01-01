The ‘Future of News 2023’: A Look at Challenges and Opportunities in News Distribution and Monetization

In a riveting panel discussion titled ‘Future of News 2023’ facilitated by afaqs!, industry leaders convened to shed light on the evolving landscape of news distribution and monetization. The discourse revolved around the opportunities and challenges that come with disseminating news content across varied platforms, and the quest for effective monetization strategies.

Navigating the Digital Shift

The panel acknowledged the undeniable truth: traditional TV still commands a significant audience. However, the wind of change is blowing, and the growth of news consumption is increasingly being aligned with digital platforms. This shift has necessitated the presence of news outlets on the web, applications, and third-party platforms. Despite the high viewership metrics, the conundrum lies in maximizing revenue from these platforms.

Collaboration: The Key to Monetization

The crux of the discussion underscored the importance of collaboration amongst advertisers, broadcasters, and publishers as the linchpin for successful monetization. The Connected TV (CTV), an emerging avenue, was a focal point, with Samsung TV Plus reporting substantial viewership from news broadcasters.

CTV: The New Frontier

Kunal Mehta observed the platform’s growth and its appeal amongst cord-cutters, while Raktim Das of TV9 Network underlined the potential of CTV for advertisers. The innovative ad formats such as clickable links can drive commerce, presenting a unique opportunity. Madhu Soman from Wion & Zee Business delved into the perishability of news content and the challenge of monetizing significant events. He advocated for a balanced content strategy and collaborative efforts in the industry.

The discussion was a thorough exploration of the current landscape and the trajectory of news distribution. It also hinted at the potential of emerging technologies like CTV in shaping the future of news consumption.