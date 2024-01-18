The Future of Hotel Industry: Insights from Industry Leaders and Aimbridge's Growth

In a recent Hot Topics session, a partnership with Entegra, thought leaders in the industry gathered to discuss the future of the hotel industry in 2024. The panel, overseen by Glenn Haussman, featured experts from diverse sectors of the hospitality industry, including Jeff Porterfield from Entegra, Natasha Scott from IHG Hotels & Resorts, Bryan P. DeCort from Hotel Equities, Richard Sandoval from Spire Hospitality, and Adam Cannon from G6 Hospitality.

Natasha Scott's Insight on the Travel Sector

Natasha Scott emphasised the enduring strength of the travel sector, highlighting the potential to build on a solid foundation for enhancing guest experiences. She exuded confidence in the ability of the industry to leverage innovative methods and technologies to offer superior services to guests and strengthen the sector’s standing in the post-pandemic era.

Bryan DeCort's Take on Consumer Trends and Corporate Travel

Bryan DeCort exhibited optimism about consumer trends, such as the rising demand for unique experiences and the resurgence of corporate travel. He expressed his belief that these trends would bolster the industry's economy and fundamentals, creating a favourable environment for growth and expansion.

Adam Cannon on Challenges and Opportunities

Adam Cannon offered a balanced view of the challenges and opportunities facing hoteliers. Despite revenue per available room (RevPAR) gains and rate increases, he noted that occupancy rates have not seen a significant boost. However, he identified promising opportunities on the West Coast as well as in the extended-stay segment.

Richard Sandoval and Jeff Porterfield on Leadership and Adaptability

Richard Sandoval reflected on the trials of the previous year. He highlighted the impact of fluctuating interest rates and stressed the importance of margin management in 2024. He affirmed the necessity of leadership at the middle-management level to enhance guest experiences. Jeff Porterfield discussed the need for flexibility among operators, emphasizing how Entegra aims to provide procurement solutions that help manage costs effectively during inflationary times and optimize purchases.

Meanwhile, Aimbridge Hospitality, a global leader in hospitality management, ended 2023 with strong deals, market entries, and property reopenings, fuelling growth going into 2024. The company introduced a new global growth plan, focusing on alignment with owners and brand partners. It also expanded its portfolio with new properties and oversaw renovation and construction projects. Aimbridge's strategies for talent retention and acquisition have positioned it as a top employer in the industry. The company's commitment to growth and creating an exceptional employment experience distinguishes it in the hotel industry.