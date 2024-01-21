New Beginnings on Thames Street: Jared and Meriana Ovens Blossom as Owners of 'The Florist

Jared and Meriana Ovens have recently embarked on a fresh venture, becoming the owners of The Florist, a charming flower shop nestled on Thames Street. This entrepreneurial move emerged following their purchase of the business late last year, culminating in the official public opening just last week.

A Fresh Approach to Floristry

The Ovens' journey to The Florist was an interesting one. The couple toyed with the idea of a roadside stall before deciding to dive into the established business. Prior to this, Jared had been working on a dairy farm while Meriana, a mother of three, was steering the household. Meriana's aspiration to open her own flower shop took root after completing a business course, and the opportunity presented itself with The Florist.

More Than Just Business

Despite the competitive market, the couple is committed to offering affordable flowers and products. They acknowledge that they can't compete with supermarket prices, but they're determined to provide floral arrangements that accommodate different budgets, including the option of smaller bouquets. The Ovens source their flowers from South Island distributors and local growers, prioritizing both quality and community.

Experienced Hands and Fresh Minds

While the Ovens may lack formal floristry experience, they've tapped into the industry knowledge of Julie-Anne Smith. Smith, a seasoned florist boasting over 40 years in the industry, is now a part of the team. She commended the Ovens for their fresh and young approach, clearly impressed by their passion and drive.

Meriana, on her part, plans to manage the bookkeeping but also expresses a keen interest in learning floristry. She looks forward to the day she can handle wedding arrangements herself. Her favorite flower is the Celosia cristata, also known as cockscomb, and she revels in the constant learning and positive atmosphere that The Florist provides.