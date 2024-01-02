The Evolving Role of Sustainability in Advertising: An Insight from Talon’s Alice Date

When it comes to sustainability in advertising, there are few with more insight than Alice Date, Group Sustainability Manager at Talon. In an industry traditionally known for its creativity rather than its environmental conscience, Date emphasizes the need for a more holistic approach to sustainability – one that encompasses both environmental and social issues.

Aligning Sustainability with Business Functions

Date believes that the role of sustainability in the advertising industry is ever-evolving, insisting on the need for a cohesive approach that merges these aspects under a single umbrella. The objective, she says, is to imbibe sustainability in such a way that it permeates every function of the business. For this to occur, a comprehensive understanding of sustainability and its implications is crucial. This involves setting strategies that include both financial and non-financial goals, and ensuring that each business unit is adequately equipped to contribute to the achievement of these objectives.

Industry-Wide Targets and Collective Responsibility

A key part of the industry’s sustainability journey, according to Date, is the establishment of industry-wide targets like those dictated by AdNetZero. These targets mandate members to determine Science Based Net Zero emissions targets, thereby pushing the industry towards a greener future. However, Date emphasizes that the attainment of these targets requires a collective responsibility, encouraging shared ownership at both business and personal levels.

The Power of OOH Advertising

Out of Home (OOH) advertising holds a unique position in the advertising industry, notes Date. A significant portion of investments in OOH advertising goes back into local communities, thus contributing positively to societal development. Additionally, the OOH format’s energy-efficient and inclusive nature makes it an ideal medium for impactful, sustainable messaging.

In conclusion, Date hopes that the term ‘sustainability’ will eventually become so integral to all business functions that her role will be rendered obsolete. In a humorous nod to her future, she aspires to attain the title of CEO by then, symbolizing the ultimate fusion of sustainability and business leadership.