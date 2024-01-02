en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Evolving Role of Sustainability in Advertising: An Insight from Talon’s Alice Date

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 am EST
The Evolving Role of Sustainability in Advertising: An Insight from Talon’s Alice Date

When it comes to sustainability in advertising, there are few with more insight than Alice Date, Group Sustainability Manager at Talon. In an industry traditionally known for its creativity rather than its environmental conscience, Date emphasizes the need for a more holistic approach to sustainability – one that encompasses both environmental and social issues.

Aligning Sustainability with Business Functions

Date believes that the role of sustainability in the advertising industry is ever-evolving, insisting on the need for a cohesive approach that merges these aspects under a single umbrella. The objective, she says, is to imbibe sustainability in such a way that it permeates every function of the business. For this to occur, a comprehensive understanding of sustainability and its implications is crucial. This involves setting strategies that include both financial and non-financial goals, and ensuring that each business unit is adequately equipped to contribute to the achievement of these objectives.

Industry-Wide Targets and Collective Responsibility

A key part of the industry’s sustainability journey, according to Date, is the establishment of industry-wide targets like those dictated by AdNetZero. These targets mandate members to determine Science Based Net Zero emissions targets, thereby pushing the industry towards a greener future. However, Date emphasizes that the attainment of these targets requires a collective responsibility, encouraging shared ownership at both business and personal levels.

The Power of OOH Advertising

Out of Home (OOH) advertising holds a unique position in the advertising industry, notes Date. A significant portion of investments in OOH advertising goes back into local communities, thus contributing positively to societal development. Additionally, the OOH format’s energy-efficient and inclusive nature makes it an ideal medium for impactful, sustainable messaging.

In conclusion, Date hopes that the term ‘sustainability’ will eventually become so integral to all business functions that her role will be rendered obsolete. In a humorous nod to her future, she aspires to attain the title of CEO by then, symbolizing the ultimate fusion of sustainability and business leadership.

0
Business Sustainability
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bio-Key International Inc. Sees Significant Stock Price Movement; Collaborates with Judiciary Police of Portugal

By Shivani Chauhan

Wondr Health: Pioneering Preventive Healthcare Through AI and Personalized Programs

By BNN Correspondents

Iowa Lawmakers to Focus on Workforce Strategies in 2024

By Wojciech Zylm

Coca-Cola Unveils New Portfolio-focused Advertising Campaign

By Safak Costu

NASA Extends CMOE Contract with Jacobs, University of Amsterdam Discov ...
@Business · 17 seconds
NASA Extends CMOE Contract with Jacobs, University of Amsterdam Discov ...
heart comment 0
Union Pacific Corporation: A Strong Player Overshadowed by Overextended Valuation

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Union Pacific Corporation: A Strong Player Overshadowed by Overextended Valuation
Wrightbus: Steering the Future of Clean Transport, Hosting Recruitment Event

By Salman Khan

Wrightbus: Steering the Future of Clean Transport, Hosting Recruitment Event
Juul Labs: Averting Bankruptcy through a Strategic Bailout

By Waqas Arain

Juul Labs: Averting Bankruptcy through a Strategic Bailout
2023 Economic and Political Forecasts: A Mixed Bag of Outcomes

By BNN Correspondents

2023 Economic and Political Forecasts: A Mixed Bag of Outcomes
Latest Headlines
World News
Wondr Health: Pioneering Preventive Healthcare Through AI and Personalized Programs
13 seconds
Wondr Health: Pioneering Preventive Healthcare Through AI and Personalized Programs
New York Giants Strategize for 2024 NFL Draft: A Look at Top Prospects
17 seconds
New York Giants Strategize for 2024 NFL Draft: A Look at Top Prospects
The Hidden Dangers of Wearing Dirty Underwear: A Dermatological Perspective
37 seconds
The Hidden Dangers of Wearing Dirty Underwear: A Dermatological Perspective
Reviving the 'Grandmother Method' of Bathing: A Key to Optimal Skin Health
59 seconds
Reviving the 'Grandmother Method' of Bathing: A Key to Optimal Skin Health
Milestone in Onondaga County: First Latina Legislator Succeeds First Black Woman Minority Leader
1 min
Milestone in Onondaga County: First Latina Legislator Succeeds First Black Woman Minority Leader
Max Valiquette Joins Canadian Prime Minister's Office Amidst Political Challenges
1 min
Max Valiquette Joins Canadian Prime Minister's Office Amidst Political Challenges
Armenia's State Television Omits Church Leader's New Year Address Amid Tensions
1 min
Armenia's State Television Omits Church Leader's New Year Address Amid Tensions
Unraveling the Medical Waste Management Market: An In-Depth Report by ResearchAndMarkets.com
1 min
Unraveling the Medical Waste Management Market: An In-Depth Report by ResearchAndMarkets.com
Unraveling the Tangled Web of Hair Loss: Causes, Treatments, and Future Prospects
2 mins
Unraveling the Tangled Web of Hair Loss: Causes, Treatments, and Future Prospects
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app